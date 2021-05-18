Kenya’s COVID rate at 7pc as 8 more die

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya May 18 – Kenya’s COVID positivity rate was reported at 7 per cent Tuesday when the Health Ministry recorded 469 new cases.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the cases were detected from 6,244 samples which were tested on Monday.

“Total confirmed positive cases are now 166,006 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,752,693,” he said in his daily coronavirus update to newsrooms.

Eight more patients succumbed to the virus, raising fatalities in the country to 3,021 since March when the disease was first reported in the country.

Kenya had vaccinated more than 900,000 for the first dose by May 18, from the 1.02 million Astrazeneca vaccine doses acquired through the covax facility.

Kagwe said the government was facing challenges sourcing more vaccine doses from India which is experiencing the worst strain that has killed thousands and infected many more.

Kagwe said the government was working to acquire alternatives from the Pfizer and Johnson with reports showing Kenya also hopes to get vaccines from China.