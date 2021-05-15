Connect with us

Capital News
Kenya had vaccinated more than 900,000 people by May 2021./FILE/AFP

Kenya

Kenya’s COVID positivity rate at 6 per cent as more 25 dead

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 15-Kenya’s COVID-19 positivity rate stood at 6 per cent Saturday after the Ministry of Health reported 267 new cases from a sample size of 4,436 tested.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe also reported 25 virus-linked deaths, all being filed from facility audits.

“8 deaths occurred on diverse dates within the last one month and 17 are deaths reported after conducting facility record audits,” Kagwe said.

The cumulative COVID-19 fatalities stood at 3,001, while the total recoveries are now at 82, 485 after 57 patients were cleared.

There were 1,030 COVID patients admitted in various health facilities while 4,813 patients were on home-based care.

“117 patients are at the Intensive Care Unit, 23 of whom are on ventilatory support and 73 and supplemental oxygen,” he said.

The Health Ministry said 933,726 people had been vaccinated by May 15 with AstraZeneca jab.

