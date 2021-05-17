Connect with us

Kenyan rastafarians file petition seeking decriminalization of Marijuana citing sacramental use

The Society asked the Hight Court to enforce the bill of rights as contained in the Constitution, which they noted guaranteed religious freedom even as they cited Marijuana as a key tenent of their faith.

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 — The Rastafara Society of Kenya moved to the High Court on Monday seeking orders to legalize Marijuana for sacramental use.

The society, through its Spokesperson Mwendwa Wambua alias Ras prophet, asked the Hight Court to enforce the bill of rights as contained in the Constitution, which they noted guaranteed religious freedom even as they cited Marijuana as a key tenent of their faith.

The petitioners through their lawyer Shadrack Wambui said the Rastafara’s faith requires the use of canabis for spiritual growth.

The society said its members live in fear as a minority religious group in Kenya with existing laws outlawing the use of Marijuana both in public and in private.

The petition will be place before a duty judge for direction as to the hearing.

The petitioners sued the Attorney General on behalf of the government, and the Law Reform Commission.

