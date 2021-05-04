Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta (R) welcomes Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan (2nd L) at the State House in Nairobi on May 4, 2021. - Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan is in Kenya on a two-day official visit. (Photo by Simon MAINA / AFP)

EAC

Kenya, Tanzania to deepen bilateral relations after Uhuru, Suluhu meeting

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 4- Kenya and Tanzania on Tuesday agreed to deepen bilateral relations, after a tense period under the leadership of former President, the late John Pombe Magufuli.

The agreement was made during a bilateral talks between visiting Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu and her host president Uhuru Kenyatta in State House, Nairobi.

“Your visit has given us a chance to renew our bilateral relations and my government shall lead the way in working with your government, to ensure we enhance our unity as neighbours and members of the East Africa Community,” he said after their talks.

President Kenyatta said their talks revolved around enhancing social integration, trade, tourism, and cultural activities.

“We are united by our heritage and culture language,” President Kenyatta said.

During the talks, President Kenyatta said they had inked a deal to have a gas pipeline between Dar es Salaam and Mombasa constructed.

“The pipeline shall reduce the cost of power in our country and shall ensure our industries get environmentally friendly power,” he said.

The two leaders explored areas of cooperation in enhancing the security of both states, and more so on the war against terrorism.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

On her part, President Suluhu said the Ministers of Health for both countries had been tasked to review the COVID-19 pandemic protocols at the border, to ensure there is a seamless flow of movement and traders between the two countries.

“We discussed ways of improving our relations which is beyond trade. We are also friends,” President Suluhu said.

She said Kenya is the first trade partner for Tanzania in the region and fifth globally.

She noted that Kenya had invested in more than 500 trade deals in Tanzania, which has seen more than 50,000 Tanzanians employed.

In Kenya, she said, there are 33 Tanzanian companies that have invested in multi-billion shillings trade deals.

“We have agreed on ways of enhancing trade between the two countries and more so in agriculture, fishing, industries and tourism,” she said.

The two leaders also agreed on adopting an expeditious process of dealing with outstanding issues, that might arise in the course of business.

The Tanzanian President further extended an invitation to President Kenyatta, to be the guest of honour during the 60th celebrations of Tanzania’s independence in December.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Corona Virus

Tanzania unveils Covid restrictions, citing fear of variants

NAIROBI, Kenya May 4 – Tanzania has announced new measures to control the spread of coronavirus in a departure from the approach taken by...

27 mins ago

Capital Health

Germany to ease virus curbs for vaccinated people

Berlin, Germany, May 4 – People who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 will no longer have to abide by curfews and contact restrictions in...

29 mins ago

Kenya

Police seize Sh350 million fake currency in Ruiru

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 4-Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal investigations (DCI) have confiscated Sh350 million in fake currency during a raid at a construction...

46 mins ago

Capital Health

With a ‘corona pass’, Denmark goes forward on Covid exit

Copenhagen, Denmark, May 4 – Denmark on Tuesday announced new steps in its Covid strategy to reopen society, with the spread of the virus deemed...

3 hours ago

Kenya

MCK to award top journalists Tuesday

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 4- The Media Council of Kenya(MCK) was on Tuesday set to announce winners of the 2021 Annual Journalism Excellence Awards (AJEA),...

5 hours ago

Kenya

I have no question for you, Justice Warsame tells Marete in Supreme Court interview

NAIROBI, Kenya May 4 – Employment and Labor Relations Court Judge David Marete was interviewed for the position of Supreme Court Judge Monday, the...

5 hours ago

BBI

Speaker Muturi to determine fate of BBI

NAIROBI, Kenya May 4 – National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi is on Tuesday afternoon set to issue seven key rulings that will determine the...

6 hours ago

Africa

Traditional Chinese medicine clinic in Namibia gives locals new lease on life

WINDHOEK, May 3 (Xinhua) — A traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) clinic in the Namibian capital Windhoek has brought hope and improved health for many...

6 hours ago