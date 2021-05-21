Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Kenya launched a polio vaccination campaign targeting 13 counties in May 21, 2021.

Kenya

Kenya launches Polio vaccination in 13 counties

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 21- Kenya has launched a 5-day house to house polio vaccination campaign targetting children under 5 years in 13 high risk counties.  

The campaign was launched on Friday in Iftin Sub-County Hospital in Garissa County.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Mercy Mwangangi said although no cases of children with polio paralysis have been detected in the 13 counties, the ministry fears that without swift action, it will only be a matter of time before it happens.

“Not only does it cause paralysis and permanent disability, but it can also kill as it affects the muscles that aid in breathing. For example, during the 2013 polio outbreak in Garissa County, 14 people were paralyzed by the disease. Another 2 died following complications arising from the disease,” she said, representing Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe.

Kagwe said the Ministry has intensified surveillance in all regions with more emphasis on frontier counties along the Kenya-Somalia and Kenya-Ethiopia borders due to cross border transmission of the polio virus.

“This is besides the scaling up of routine immunization activities across the country. To actualize these efforts, the Ministry of Health has activated the National Public Health Emergency Operations Center. Further, the Ministry is working in coordination with critical partners in this response,” he said.

Counties targeted include Mandera, Isiolo, Wajir, Garissa, Lamu, Tana River, Kilifi, Mombasa, Kitui, Machakos, Kajiado, Kiambu and Nairobi. 

The campaign is targeting over 3.4 million children with second phase of vaccination scheduled for June 19th to 23rd. 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

KHRC calls for release of a Kenyan security guard arrested in Qatar

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 21- The Kenya Human Rights Commission has called for the release of a Kenyan security guard employed in Qatar where he...

13 mins ago

business

Kakuzi celebrates Lamu port operationalisation as Avocado cargo sets sail to France

NAIROBI, Kenya May 21 – Kenyan integrated agro-business firm Kakuzi PLC has celebrated the operationalisation of the new Port of Lamu with an inaugural...

22 mins ago

Headlines

Uhuru urges new CJ Koome to uphold Constitution as she takes oath

NAIROBI, Kenya May 21 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has challenged Kenya’s new Chief Justice Martha Koome to uphold the Constitution as she begins her...

23 mins ago

Fifth Estate

KDF’s 15 days of delivery

In the next fifteen days, beginning today, the Ministry of Defence, in line with its mandate to aid civil authorities, and in executing directives...

3 hours ago

Focus on China

China, Russia bilateral cooperation continues to burgeon

BEIJING, May 21 – A ground-breaking ceremony of a China-Russia bilateral nuclear energy cooperation project was held Wednesday, marking new achievements and heights in...

4 hours ago

Africa

Sisi and Biden talk de-escalation in Palestinian Territories

Cairo, Egypt | AFP, May 21 – Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi spoke to Joe Biden Thursday, the first call since the US president took office, discussing...

4 hours ago

Africa

Senegal capital struggles to control horse-drawn carts

Dakar, Senegal, May 21 – At dawn, Mame Mor Anta Ly washes his chestnut-coloured horse beneath a noisy overpass on the outskirts of Senegal’s bustling...

5 hours ago

Kenya

Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom empowering women in media

NAIROBI, Kenya May 21 – Nairobi is set to become the global partnership hub for the Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom (FNF), an independent...

5 hours ago