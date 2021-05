NAIROBI, Kenya May 5 – Keya announced Wednesday that it had detected cases of the Indian covid-19 variant days after banning flights from the country.

Health Ministry’s Director-General Dr Patrick Amoth said the cases were detected in Kisumu.

“Indian variant, yes, this variant has been picked in Kenya and because of global connectivity, it is just a question of time. You cannot be able to place barriers to prevent a virus from accessing your territory,” Amoth said.

Developing story….