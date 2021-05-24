Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Justice Daniel Musinga/FILE/COURTESY

Headlines

Justice Musinga elected Court of Appeal President replacing Justice Ouko

Justice Musinga was appointed a Judge of Appeal on November 8, 2012.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 24 – Judiciary Committee on Elections Chairperson, Justice Daniel Musinga was on Monday elected Court of Appeal President replacing Justice  William Ouko who was appointed as judge of the Supreme Court.

The exercise was presided over by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

“I Beatrice Saki Muli hereby confirm that Hon.Justice Daniel Musinga has been duly elected  President of the Court of Appeal/Representtative of the court of Appeal to the Judicial Service Commission on the 24th of May 2021,” the IEBC official who oversaw the exercise declared.

Following the nomination of Ouko, his deputy Lady Justice Wanjiru Karanja took over as the head of the court.

Ouko was elected on March 9, 2018 to take over from Justice Paul Kihara Kariuki whose term had elapsed and was subsequently appointed as the Attorney General.

Justice Musinga was admitted to the bar in 1988 and was formally appointed as the judge of the High Court in 2003.

He was then posted in Nakuru and sat on the bench there until December 2007 when he was transferred to the  High Court in Kisii  where served between 2008 and 2010.

Justice Musinga was appointed a Judge of Appeal on November 8, 2012.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

Form I selection results to be released on June 15: Magoha

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha on Monday said the government was yet to commence the selection exercise but assured that all candidates who sat...

14 mins ago

County News

Autopsy reveals strangulation as the cause of death for businessman Bashir Mohamud

His body was positively identified by his family on Sunday, days after it was taken to the morgue.

29 mins ago

Biden Administration

US says unclear Iran ready for nuclear pact return

Washington, United States, May 24 – US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said it remains unclear whether Iran is “ready and willing” to take...

2 hours ago

Africa

Egypt receives raw materials to produce Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine

CAIRO, Egypt May 24 – Egypt has received the first batch of the raw materials to manufacture China’s Sinovac vaccine, said the Chinese embassy...

3 hours ago

County News

Kuria’s PEP pulls out of Kiambaa by-election following talks with DP Ruto

Kuria announced the withdrawal from the July 15 poll on Monday, averting simmering internal supremacy wars with United Democratic Alliance (UDA) colleagues Kimani Ichungwa...

3 hours ago

Capital Health

Covid shadow hangs over WHO international meet

Geneva, Switzerland, May 24 – Calls for World Health Organization reform and steps to avert future pandemics feature high on the agenda as the...

4 hours ago

World

Rescue work concludes after extreme weather kills 21 in China’s Gansu mountain marathon

LANZHOU, China May 24 (Xinhua) — Lasting almost 24 hours, rescue work came to an end after extreme weather killed 21 during a 100-km...

4 hours ago

Capital Health

India passes 300,000 Covid-19 deaths

New Delhi, India May 24 – India said Monday it had passed more than 300,000 coronavirus deaths, the third country after the United States and Brazil...

5 hours ago