Justice Musinga elected Court of Appeal President replacing Justice Ouko

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 24 – Judiciary Committee on Elections Chairperson, Justice Daniel Musinga was on Monday elected Court of Appeal President replacing Justice William Ouko who was appointed as judge of the Supreme Court.

The exercise was presided over by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

“I Beatrice Saki Muli hereby confirm that Hon.Justice Daniel Musinga has been duly elected President of the Court of Appeal/Representtative of the court of Appeal to the Judicial Service Commission on the 24th of May 2021,” the IEBC official who oversaw the exercise declared.

Following the nomination of Ouko, his deputy Lady Justice Wanjiru Karanja took over as the head of the court.

Ouko was elected on March 9, 2018 to take over from Justice Paul Kihara Kariuki whose term had elapsed and was subsequently appointed as the Attorney General.

Justice Musinga was admitted to the bar in 1988 and was formally appointed as the judge of the High Court in 2003.

He was then posted in Nakuru and sat on the bench there until December 2007 when he was transferred to the High Court in Kisii where served between 2008 and 2010.

Justice Musinga was appointed a Judge of Appeal on November 8, 2012.