Justice M’Inoti withdraws candidature for Supreme Court judge ahead of interviews on Monday

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 2 – Justice Kathurima M’Inoti has withdrawn from the Supreme Court Judge race leaving only seven candidates who will begin their interviews on Monday.

In an updated interview schedule released on Sunday, the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) also noted that Lady Justice Martha Koome who was nominated for the Chief Justice position will not be part of the race.

According to the schedule, Justices Chitembwe Said Juma and Marete Njagi will face the panel on Monday.

Justice Mathews Nderi and Dr Patrick Lumumba will be interviewed on Tuesday while Justices William Okello, Joseph Kiplagat, and Lawyer Alice Yano will face the panel on Wednesday.

JSC was allowed to proceed with the interviews after the Court of Appeal overturned a High Court ruling that had suspended the panel’s recruitment process.

In the ruling issued by Justice Patrick Kiage on Tuesday, the appellate court allowed JSC to proceed with the interviews to select a Supreme Court Judge and score the nominee for CJ.

Three petitioners had moved to court to challenge the constitutionality of the process that saw JSC interview 10 candidates who were shortlisted for the position of Chief Justice.

The nine-member panel conducted interviews for Chief Justice candidates between April 12 and 23 before settling for Koome as the designate CJ.

A majority of those who will be interviewed for the Supreme Court Judge position were interviewed for the CJ position except Dr Patrick Limumba and Justice Joseph Kiplagat.