Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Court of Appeal President William Ouko/FILE - Judiciary

Headlines

It’s William Ouko for Supreme Court, JSC says

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya May 5 – The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has nominated Justice William Ouko who heads the Court of Appeal for appointment as Judge of the Supreme Court.

The commission chaired by Professor Olive Mugenda nominated Ouko for the position which was left vacant following the retirement of Judge Jackton Ojwang in 2020 on attaining the mandatory age of 70.

“The process has been engaging and rewarding to all the commissioners who had the opportunity to interact with some of the best legal minds in Kenya in a process that has revealed the rich legal resource that this country possesses,” Mugenda said, in announcing Justice Ouko’s nomination.

“The name of Justice Ouko has been transmitted to President Uhuru Kenyatta,” she said marking the end ofthe interviews that started on Monday.

Last week, the commission announced the nomination of Justice Martha Koome whose name it also forwarded to President Kenyatta for appointment as Kenya’s next Chief Justice.

More to follow…

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

US Elections (2020)

Facebook oversight board upholds Trump ban, calls for more review

Washington, United States, May 5 – Facebook’s independent oversight board on Wednesday upheld the platform’s ban on former US president Donald Trump but called for...

56 mins ago

Headlines

Kenya Detects Indian COVID-19 Variant

NAIROBI, Kenya May 5 – Kenya announced Wednesday that it had detected cases of the Indian covid-19 variant days after banning flights from the...

2 hours ago

business

Kenya announces a raft of incentives to woo Tanzanian investors

NAIROBI, Kenya May 5 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has announced a raft of incentives aimed at wooing Tanzanian investors to Kenya including the lifting...

2 hours ago

Africa

Matsanga tells youths in Africa to make the right choice in elections

NAIROBI, Kenya May 5 – The Chairman of the Pan African Forum Dr David Matsanga has urged African youths to always make the right...

4 hours ago

Biden Administration

Japan, S.Korea meet with Blinken despite rifts

London, United Kingdom , May 5 – US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday met jointly with his South Korean and Japanese counterparts to discuss...

4 hours ago

Africa

Mali woman gives birth to nine babies: government

Bamako, Mali, May 5 – A Malian woman gave birth to nonuplets in Morocco on Tuesday and all nine babies are “doing well”, her government...

5 hours ago

Africa

French journalist says kidnapped by jihadists in Mali: video

Bamako, Mali, May 5 – A French journalist, in a video circulating on social media Wednesday, said he had been kidnapped in Mali in early...

5 hours ago

Corona Virus

China’s holiday rail passenger trips surpass pre-epidemic level

BEIJING, China May 5 – The daily number of railway passenger trips in China continued to exceed the pre-epidemic level on Monday, the third...

5 hours ago