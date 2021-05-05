It’s William Ouko for Supreme Court, JSC says

NAIROBI, Kenya May 5 – The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has nominated Justice William Ouko who heads the Court of Appeal for appointment as Judge of the Supreme Court.

The commission chaired by Professor Olive Mugenda nominated Ouko for the position which was left vacant following the retirement of Judge Jackton Ojwang in 2020 on attaining the mandatory age of 70.

“The process has been engaging and rewarding to all the commissioners who had the opportunity to interact with some of the best legal minds in Kenya in a process that has revealed the rich legal resource that this country possesses,” Mugenda said, in announcing Justice Ouko’s nomination.

“The name of Justice Ouko has been transmitted to President Uhuru Kenyatta,” she said marking the end ofthe interviews that started on Monday.

Last week, the commission announced the nomination of Justice Martha Koome whose name it also forwarded to President Kenyatta for appointment as Kenya’s next Chief Justice.

More to follow…