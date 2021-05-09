Connect with us

NPS Inspector General Hilary Mutyambai/FILE/CFM - Ojwang Joe

IG orders probe as frustrated female cop decries harassment in a viral clip

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 9 – Police Inspector General Hillary Mutyambai on Sunday directed Gender and Children’s Directorate to probe claims of harassment and graft in the National Police Service, made by a female officer in a viral video clip.

The female officer in the video said she will resign over frustrations, even if it means her losing her income.

She further claimed that such frustrations are the main causes of deaths among officers who have either committed suicide or murdered their colleagues.

According to the officer attached to Mombasa’s traffic department, claims filed by officers at the internal affairs unit never get attention, citing corruption as the main cause.

“I just want to resign and do another job as a civilian, the internal affairs office which is supposed to assist officers is not helping at all, I ask the President to disband that office because it’s of no help,” she said.

This comes even as Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi recently announced plans to have a team formed to come up with rules that will guide relationships in the police service.

Matiangi also said a Gender Relations Office would be established under the Office of the Inspector General to manage the issue.

He cited indiscipline among police officers and sexual harassment directly linked to affairs.

Matiangi said the ministry was alarmed by high numbers of female police officers complaining of sexual harassment.

In this article:
