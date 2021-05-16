Connect with us

IEBC Acting Chief Executive Officer Marjan Hussein/CFM-FILE

Kenya

IEBC says all set for Tuesday parliamentary by-elections

The Commission announced the campaign period lapsed at 6pm Saturday and that no candidate or agent will be allowed to continue with any form of campaigns past the stipulated time.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 16 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission on Sunday said preparations for three by-elections in Bonchari, Juja parliamentary and Rurii wards slated for this Tuesday are almost complete.

IEBC Acting Chief Executive Officer Marjan Hussein spoke after inspectingthe level of preparedness for the Juja parliamentary mini-poll.

During his visit, he witnessed polling clerks conduct a simulation exercise at the tail end of their 2-day training ahead of the mini-polls.

The Bonchari and Juja parliamentary seats fell vacant following the deaths of John Oyioka and Francis Waititu respectively.

Thirteen candidates will battle it out for the Bonchari seat. The race has however been narrowed down to a three horse contest pitting Jubilee’s Zebedeo Opore, ODM’s Pavel Oimeke and Oyioka’s widow Teresa Bitutu, who is running on a UDA ticket.

In Juja, the race is between Jubilee Party’s Susan Waititu and Gatundu MP Moses Kuria’s Peoples Empowerment Party candidate George Koimburi.

