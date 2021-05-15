House invites views on Bill disallowing dual nationals from taking ambassadorial posts

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 15 — The National Assembly has called on Kenyans to submit their views on the Foreign Service Bill which among other proposals seeks to disallow persons with dual nationality from taking ambassadorial posts.

The Bill hopes to address a standoff between two House commitees and the executive following the appointment of Mwende Mwinzi who began her diplomatic assignment without renouncing her American citizenship as had been recommended.

In a Gazette Notice, Clerk of the National Assemby Michael Sialai said memoranda should be sent not later than May 21.

The Bill introduced by the House Commitee on Defence and Foreign Relation seeks to provide for the establishment, management, administration, accountability and functioning of a professional foreign service.

According to Sialai, the Bill has already gone through the First Reading and is set to be considered by the Departmental Committee led by Kajiado South MP Katoo Ole Metito before it is tabled on the floor of the House.

Other salient features contained in the Bill is a proposal that any nominee to the post of a ambassador must have a 10-year experience.

The Foreign Service Bill 2021 also gives the Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs powers to approve the accreditation of a High Commissioner, Ambassador and diplomatic consuls to serve more than one country or jurisdiction.

The Foreign Service will consist of political and technical officials, attachees and other staff in the ministry. High Commissioners, ambassadors and diplomatic and consular representatives will be part of it.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary will act as the principal policy adviser to the Cabinet Secretary on foreign policy objectives.