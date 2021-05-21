Homa Bay Governor Awiti in hot soup

0 SHARES Share Tweet

HOMA BAY Kenya May 21 – Homa Bay ward representatives have initiated the process of impeaching Governor Cyprian Awiti, accusing him of abuse of office, misappropriation of public resources among others.

The Mebers of the County Assembly (MCAs) commenced the process of ousting the Governor during a heated house debate on Thursday that saw majority of members support the proposal.

The move come days after Wajir Governor Mohamed Mohamud was impeached for violating the Constitution among other charges.

Homa Bay Central MCA Julius Nyambok kicked off the storm noting that funds are allocated in the budget but no development in the wards is undertaken.

“Since we came here in 2017, nothing has been done even in the wards, money has been allocated year after year but there is nothing to show for it,” he said.

Nyambok the buck stops with Governor Awiti and he “must be ready to take full responsibility”.

The MCAs accused the Governor of being an “absentee landlord” in the County and only returns once the treasury disburses funds.

Nyambok announced that he will not be cowed but will solider on to ensure Governor Awiti is sent home through an impeachment process.

The MCAs further singled out the ministry of Agriculture that has received a paltry Sh2 million out of the Sh200 million allocated in this financial year which represents an absorption rate of 1 percent.

Central Karachuonyo MCA Julius Gaya said things have been going in the wrong direction in the County.

Gaya noted that ministries have been starved of funds despite the Assembly approving them each financial year.

“We have been approving budgets in this house, for the last four years, and so far nothing happens,” he said.

“It is in this house, a minister has come, and told us, and that is the ministry of agriculture, that the Sh200 million you approved for me, I have only received Sh2 million,” he told the House.

A section of the ward representatives are however, pushing for the disbandment of the entire executive saying the “rot in Homa Bay is deeply rooted” in all departments thus Awiti and his entire cabinet should take political responsibility.

Already, Kagan MCA Philemon Onditi who plans to table the impeachment motion told Capital News that he has received several threats to his life.

Onditi has since recorded a statement at the Homa Bay police station vowing to proceed with the impeachment motion.

But even as the Homa Bay MCAs mulled impeaching their Governor, the Council of Governor is up in arms, claiming wuth-hunt in the impeachment of the Wajir Governor. whose deputy Ahmed Muktar took over.

The Governors claimed they feel targeted and want the impeachment threshold raised to guard against political witchhunt.