Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Cyprian Awiti when he was sworn-in as Governor for Homa Bay in February 2018. /COURTESY

County News

Homa Bay Governor Awiti in hot soup

Published

HOMA BAY Kenya May 21 – Homa Bay ward representatives have initiated the process of impeaching Governor Cyprian Awiti, accusing him of abuse of office, misappropriation of public resources among others.

The Mebers of the County Assembly (MCAs) commenced the process of ousting the Governor during a heated house debate on Thursday that saw majority of members support the proposal.

The move come days after Wajir Governor Mohamed Mohamud was impeached for violating the Constitution among other charges.

Homa Bay Central MCA Julius Nyambok kicked off the storm noting that funds are allocated in the budget but no development in the wards is undertaken.

“Since we came here in 2017, nothing has been done even in the wards, money has been allocated year after year but there is nothing to show for it,” he said.

Nyambok the buck stops with Governor Awiti and he “must be ready to take full responsibility”.

The MCAs accused the Governor of being an “absentee landlord” in the County and only returns once the treasury disburses funds.

Nyambok announced that he will not be cowed but will solider on to ensure Governor Awiti is sent home through an impeachment process.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The MCAs further singled out the ministry of Agriculture that has received a paltry Sh2 million out of the Sh200 million allocated in this financial year which represents an absorption rate of 1 percent.

Central Karachuonyo MCA Julius Gaya said things have been going in the wrong direction in the County.

Gaya noted that ministries have been starved of funds despite the Assembly approving them each financial year.

“We have been approving budgets in this house, for the last four years, and so far nothing happens,” he said.

“It is in this house, a minister has come, and told us, and that is the ministry of agriculture, that the Sh200 million you approved for me, I have only received Sh2 million,” he told the House.

A section of the ward representatives are however, pushing for the disbandment of the entire executive saying the “rot in Homa Bay is deeply rooted” in all departments thus Awiti and his entire cabinet should take political responsibility.

Already, Kagan MCA Philemon Onditi who plans to table the impeachment motion told Capital News that he has received several threats to his life.

Onditi has since recorded a statement at the Homa Bay police station vowing to proceed with the impeachment motion.

But even as the Homa Bay MCAs mulled impeaching their Governor, the Council of Governor is up in arms, claiming wuth-hunt in the impeachment of the Wajir Governor. whose deputy Ahmed Muktar took over.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Governors claimed they feel targeted and want the impeachment threshold raised to guard against political witchhunt.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Fifth Estate

COVID-19 – We need to vaccinate against misinformation

By Emmanuel Lubanzadio, Head of Public Policy in Sub-Saharan Africa – Twitter; and Elizabeth Ntonjira, Global Communication Director – Amref Health Africa One year...

8 hours ago

Africa

Chinese FM calls for urgently providing COVID-19 vaccines to Africa

BEIJING, May 20 — Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday called on all capable countries to urgently provide COVID-19 vaccines...

10 hours ago

Capital Health

Kenya records 494 new COVID-19 cases

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 19 – Kenya on Thursday reported 494 new COVID-19 cases from a sample size of 6,428 pushing total caseload to 166,876....

13 hours ago

Headlines

Kenya opens new 32-berth Lamu port

LAMU, Kenya May 20 (PSCU)—President Uhuru Kenyatta today presided over the operationalization of the first berth of the new Lamu Port, marking a major...

13 hours ago

Fifth Estate

Technology is the accelerator that will lead businesses across Emerging Africa into the digital future

We are well into 2021 and are already seeing that organizations across Emerging Africa are investing in technology as an accelerator to fuel socio-economic growth...

15 hours ago

Africa

Campaign for DR Congo’s war victims puts Rwanda’s Kagame on defensive

Paris, France, May 20 – A growing campaign for justice for war victims in the Democratic Republic of Congo has caused fresh tensions with neighbouring...

16 hours ago

World

Arctic warming three times faster than the planet, report warns

Oslo, Norway, May 20 – The Arctic has warmed three times more quickly than the planet as a whole, and faster than previously thought,...

16 hours ago

World

UN rights council to hold May 27 session on Israel, Palestinians

Geneva, Switzerland, May 20 – The UN Human Rights Council said Thursday it would hold a special session on the situation in the occupied Palestinian...

17 hours ago