Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe. /FILE

Corona Virus

Health ministry to recall vaccines in areas with low uptake for redeployment

The CS noted the country was still grappling with the challenge of inadequate vaccine supplies, due to the current situation in India, the source country for the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 7 –  Health Cabinet Secretary on Friday said the health ministry will recall vaccines in areas which have registered a low uptake for redeployment in areas with a higher demand.

Kagwe who spoke in Nyeri where he assessed Othaya Hospital’s newborn unit some vaccines were still laying unutilized in some counties since being dispatched in February.

He said only 911,515 people had received their first doses out of 1.2 million vaccines imported. Those vaccinated included 160, 468 health workers, 142,624 teachers, and 76,578 security officers.

The CS noted the country was still grappling with the challenge of inadequate vaccine supplies, due to the current situation in India, the source country for the AstraZeneca vaccine.

He however maintained that the ministry is vigilant to monitor other variants of the coronavirus to contain its spread.

Kenya reported five cases of the Indian variant of the COVID-19 on Wednesday sparking anxiety in Kisumu where the cases were reported.

Acting Director General of Health, Patrick Amoth, said the cases had been quarantined.

The confirmation of the Indian variant in Kenya comes at a time the country has consistently reported a decline in coronavirus cases as reflected by the slowing positivity rate.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The COVID-19 positivity rate fell to 6.3 per cent on Friday after 586 people out of 9,029 tested positive for the virus within 24 hours with no deaths occurred within the reporting period.

Kagwe noted that 15 deaths were also reported; five of them having occurred on diverse dates in a period dating back a month and ten picked from facility record audits.

He said there were 1,086 COVID-19 patients admitted in various health facilities countrywide while 6,381 patients were on home-based isolation and care.

Out of the 131 patients in the Intensive Care Unit, 83 were on supplemental oxygen, 28 on ventilatory support, and 20 on observation.

The new cases are spread across Nairobi (142), Kilifi(44), Mombasa(38), Kisii(33), Kericho(30) and Nyeri(28).

The country’s recovery toll rose to 110,653 after 173 more patients recovered from the disease including 130 who were under home-based care and 43 who were discharged from various health facilities countywide.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Headlines

TSC promotes 16,152 teachers in ongoing reforms under 2017 CBA

The promoted teachers will fill in the positions of Deputy Principals, Head Teachers, Deputy Head Teachers, Senior Masters, Senior Lecturers and Curriculum Support Officers.

4 hours ago

Africa

Diamond demand in China directly benefits Botswana: De Beers

GABORONE, May 7 – The strength of consumer demand for polished diamonds in China directly benefits Botswana, as it helps drive demand for rough...

4 hours ago

Capital Health

COVID positivity rate falls to 6.3pc with no deaths reported

He said there were 1,086 COVID-19 patients admitted in various health facilities countrywide while 6,381 patients were on home-based isolation and care.

4 hours ago

World

Former Maldives president wounded in assassination attempt

Malé, Maldives, May 7 – Former Maldives president and current parliamentary speaker Mohamed Nasheed underwent more surgery Friday following an assassination attempt, as the country’s...

5 hours ago

Kenya

Govt releases Sh7.5bn to public schools ahead of school reopening

Prof Magoha further said that the government plans to disburse Sh13 billion to secondary schools and Sh2.8 billion primary schools as part of the...

5 hours ago

Biden Administration

In US, children return to school — but so do the guns

Washington, United States, May 7 – Students in many US states are just returning to classrooms after months of remote learning due to the coronavirus...

7 hours ago

business

Kenya says Chinese-built port in Lamu to receive first ship soon

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 7 – A Chinese-built seaport in Kenya’s coastal county of Lamu will receive its first ship on May 20, the Kenyan...

7 hours ago

World

25 killed in police raid on Rio slum

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 7 – A massive police operation against drug traffickers in a Brazilian favela Thursday left 25 people dead, turning the impoverished Rio de Janeiro neighborhood into...

7 hours ago