Ex-Auditor General Ouko tells leaders to embrace prayers to overcome temptations

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 27- Former Auditor General Edward Ouko has called on leaders to be more prayerful and seek God’s intervention because they hold their positions for a purpose and answerable to the people.

Speaking Thursday during an annual National Prayer Breakfast at Parliament Buildings, Ouko said leaders are usually tempted to abuse the powers vested in them, but can overcome such temptations through prayer.

“Choosing not to be corrupt is a painful side of leadership. The devil is prowling on who to devour. It is like a lion prowling for meat. Leaders must be constant and aware of devilish attacks,” he said.

“A leader must be consistent in prayer, disciplined and do personal devotion to God to help them overcome the loneliness of the office and other challenges that a leader faces. Leaders also need mentors to encourage and support them when they are going through difficulties,” he said.

The prayers were attended by President Uhuru Kenyatta, his Deputy William Ruto, Speakers Justin Muturi (National Assembly), Ken Lusaka (Senate),Chief Justice Martha Koome among others.

“Oh God our healer, God of mercy and God of love, we pray for the families and children of Kenya, they are the foundation of our society and the fundamental building units that hold our country together,” Koome prayed.

The focus of this year’s prayer was on national unity and the COVID-19 pandemic.