Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News

Headlines

Embakasi DCIO arrested for shooting a watchman to death

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya May 13 – A senior police officer was arrested in Nairobi Wednesday, for shooting to death a night guard.

Simon Mutia Mwongela, who is in charge of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Embakasi, was arrested on Wednesday morning folowing the incident, police said.

“He has been arrested and is now under investigation for murder,” said Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai who ordered the arrest.

Reports say the officer shot the guard at a bar in Kayole at 4.30am.

“He had gone to the club in the morning and demanded to get in,” a police officer who visited the scene said, “and when he was told it had been closed, he sot the guard on his way out as he demanded to be shown where his car was.”

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Capital Health

No more lockdowns please, Governors tell Uhuru

NAIROBI, Kenya May 13 – The Council of Governors (CoG) says it will push for the continuous lifting of the lockdown measures imposed to...

28 mins ago

Africa

Nobody cares about Africans-Museveni

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 12- Uganda’s Yoweri Museveni was sworn in Wednesday for his sixth term as president, as police surrounded the home of his main opposition...

11 hours ago

Kenya

Weatherman warns of more rainfall in many parts of the country

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 12- Kenyans have been asked to brace for more rains between Wednesday and Thursday evening, after days of heavy downpour experienced...

12 hours ago

County News

It’s all witch-hunt, Wajir Governor says as impeachment trial kicks off

NAIROBI, Kenya May 12- Wajir Governor Mohamed Mohamud has denied all allegations leveled against him by the Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) saying...

12 hours ago

County News

MCAs say Wajir First Lady running county affairs at Governor Mohamud’s impeachment trial

On Thursday, the governor's lawyers will cross examine the two witnesses and also defend the governor against the charges leveled against him with 6...

12 hours ago

BBI

BBI Secretariat pleads with court to render favourable ruling Thursday

NAIROBI, Kenya May 12 – The Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Secretariat has made a passionate plea with the High Court to be cognizant of...

13 hours ago

Corona Virus

Kenya hopes to vaccinate 60 percent adults with Johnson and Johnson

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 12- Kenya sad Wednesday it was working with the African Union (AU) to secure 30 million doses of the Johnson and...

13 hours ago

Corona Virus

Kenya COVID update: 410 cases, 22 dead

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 12- Kenya recorded 22 deaths from COVID-19 Wednesday even as 410 cases were detected. Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the...

13 hours ago