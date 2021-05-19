Elections Observer group condemns Juja by- election violence, urges action

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 19 – Elections Observation Group (ELOG) has condemned the violence that was witnessed in Juja Constituency on Tuesday, during the by election.

The group’s Chairperson Ann Nderi says super-agents who are mainly political leaders are to blame for the mayhem.

“Election observers were forced to scamper for safety after armed goons invaded Mang’u Amphitheatre tallying Centre. Following the suspension of tallying by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) after the process was violently disrupted by senior politicians and contestants, ELOG takes this opportunity to strongly condemn the perpetrators of the incident,” Nderi said.

The tallying process which was halted due to chaos resumed on Wednesday morning amid tension.

Chaos erupted at Mang’u High School tallying centre after allegations of vote-rigging during the by-election.

Several politicians including Kiambu Governor James Nyoro, Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata, Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria and Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro were kicked out by the police.

Before chaos erupted in the race pitting Jubilee Party’s Susan Njeri Waititu against MP Moses Kuria’s Progressive Empowerment Party (PEP)’s George Koimburi and nine other candidates, Koimburi had garnered over 50% of the votes while Waititu had less than 30%.

Nderi further called on Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji to take action against all perpetrators saying they interfered with the credibility of the mini poll

“We therefore call on Inspector General of Police and the Director of Public Prosecutions to take swift action on these matters that threaten our electoral integrity. We also ask the IEBC, to guarantee the integrity of the election materials in the said tallying centre and finalize the exercise at the earliest possible time,” she urged.

Earlier on Wednesday, IEBC chairperson Wafula Chebukati had also asked the DPP Haji to initiate the prosecution of perpetrators of violence which occurred Tuesday in Juja constituency where vote-tallying was disrupted for several hours.

“We hope that those people who attempted to disrupt the lawful process of the people of Juja electing their leader of choice will be prosecuted,” he said, “we hope investigations will be done and they will be brought to book.”

He also urged political leaders to respect the Electoral Body’s mandate and stop interfering with a lawful process.

“When you go to vote, right from the time you start voting you are verified by The Kenya Integrated Election Management System so anybody who thinks they can introduce foreign papers in the polling stations is a total waste of time,” Chebukati said.