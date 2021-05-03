Drama as 60-year-old man almost lynched for stealing oranges

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NYERI, Kenya May 3 – A 60-year-old man escaped lynching by a whisker in Nyeri, when he was allegedly caught in broad daylight stealing oranges in Chaka market.

So daring was the man that he told an irate mob to lynch him when he was accosted trying to load 4 sacks of oranges on a lorry in Kieni market, witnesses said.

Drama unfolded when traders noticed the old man packing the oranges in a lorry and alerted the owner who had left the market briefly.

“I was away at the time when I received a call from my peers that someone was stealing my oranges so I rushed back to the markert and found this old man having been arrested, I tried to question him but he dismissed me and told me he has never stolen in his life,” said Peter Mwangi, the owner.

They said that on being questioned the confident old man who at one time challenged traders to lynch him claimed that he had been requested by a woman to help him pack them in a lorry.

The 60-year-old James Mugo Warui from Kwa J village in Kieni was roughed up by a group of young men but he dared them to lynch him.

“I have never stolen in my life but if you want to lynch me do it, after all, no one dies twice,” said Warui.

That is when the young men retreated after pleas by women in the market. The mob then warned him of dire consequences if he repeats the vice.