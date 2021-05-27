DP Ruto’s daughter, June, Weds Nigerian man in lavish ceremony

NAIROBI, Kenya May 27 – June, the daughter of Deputy President William Ruto, said ‘I do’ to Nigerian Dr Alexander Ezenagu in a lavish wedding held on Thursday.
The lavish wedding for June and her Nigerian husband Dr Alexander Ezenagu was held at Ruto’s private residence in Karen. It was an invite-only event but conspicuously missing was President Uhuru Kenyatta.
Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi was present.
June was in a satin, white strapless gown with a cathedral veil, white peep-toe heels with matching jewelry and a bridal bouquet while Dr Ezenagu was in a navy blue suit, a black bow tie and black shoes.