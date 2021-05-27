Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Lavish wedding: Deputy President William and his wife Rachael pose for a photo with their daughter June and her husband Dr Alexander Ezenagu on May 27, 2021.

Headlines

DP Ruto’s daughter, June, Weds Nigerian man in lavish ceremony

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya May 27 – June, the daughter of Deputy President William Ruto, said ‘I do’ to Nigerian Dr Alexander Ezenagu in a lavish wedding held on Thursday.

The lavish wedding for June and her Nigerian husband Dr Alexander Ezenagu was held at Ruto’s private residence in Karen. It was an invite-only event but conspicuously missing was President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi was present.

  • Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi and DP William Ruto during the wedding of his daughter June in Karen, Nairobi on May 27, 2021.

June was in a satin, white strapless gown with a cathedral veil, white peep-toe heels with matching jewelry and a bridal bouquet while Dr Ezenagu was in a navy blue suit, a black bow tie and black shoes.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

Only 3,000 guests invited to Madaraka Day celebrations in Kisumu

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 27- Madaraka Day celebrations set for June 1 will be an invite-only event as part of the COVID-19 measures. Kisumu Governor...

27 mins ago

County News

Delayed Sh104.5 billion owed to counties hampering COVID-19 war

NAIROBI, Kenya May 27 – Governors are up in arms over the failure by National Treasury to release Sh105 billion owed to the counties....

39 mins ago

Corona Virus

Kenya worried of India, UK and South African variants

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 27- Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has announced that COVID-19 variants from the United Kingdom, India and South Africa are fast...

48 mins ago

Africa

Macron recognises France’s responsibility in Rwanda genocide

Kigali, Rwanda, May 27 – French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday recognised his country’s role in the 1994 genocide in Rwanda, from backing a genocidal regime...

2 hours ago

Africa

Rwanda’s Kagame says Macron speech ‘more valuable than an apology’

Kigali, Rwanda, May 27 – Rwandan President Paul Kagame on Thursday hailed a speech by his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron recognising France’s role and responsibility...

3 hours ago

Capital Health

Chinese inactivated vaccines effective against COVID-19 in phase-3 human trials: study

BEIJING, China May 27 — Two inactivated vaccines developed by the Chinese pharmaceutical giant Sinopharm have shown to be safe and effective against COVID-19...

3 hours ago

Capital Health

The Nairobi Hospital opens a Pediatric Allergy Clinic

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 27 – Allergies are the most common chronic diseases greatly affecting the quality of life and a child’s learning potential. In...

3 hours ago

Corona Virus

Second COVID-19 jab starts Friday in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 27- Kenyans who received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose will start receiving their second dose from Friday. Chairperson of the Vaccine...

3 hours ago