DP Ruto’s daughter, June, Weds Nigerian man in lavish ceremony

NAIROBI, Kenya May 27 – June, the daughter of Deputy President William Ruto, said ‘I do’ to Nigerian Dr Alexander Ezenagu in a lavish wedding held on Thursday.

The lavish wedding for June and her Nigerian husband Dr Alexander Ezenagu was held at Ruto’s private residence in Karen. It was an invite-only event but conspicuously missing was President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi was present.

Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi and DP William Ruto during the wedding of his daughter June in Karen, Nairobi on May 27, 2021.

June was in a satin, white strapless gown with a cathedral veil, white peep-toe heels with matching jewelry and a bridal bouquet while Dr Ezenagu was in a navy blue suit, a black bow tie and black shoes.