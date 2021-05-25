DP Ruto lauds PEP candidate Kuria for giving up his ambitions in Kiambaa

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25- Deputy President William Ruto has lauded the decision by Raymond Kuria, a candidate for the People’s Empowerment Party (PEP) to step down in favour of the United Democtatic Alliance (UDA) candidate.

Ruto said the decision by the candidate of the party associated with Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria will help foster unity in the Hustler Movement.

“Met with Raymond Kuria with his team from Kiambaa Constituency who have graciously agreed to vacate their political ambitions in the forthcoming by-election to support and work with John Njuguna Wanjiku, the Hustler Nation candidate, for the sake of unity and prosperity,” Ruto said after a meeting at his Karen residence.

Raymond offered to give up his ambitions following a meeting between Ruto and PEP leader Moses Kuria on Sunday.

UDA is fielding John Njuguna Wanjiku in the race to succeed Paul Koinage who died in April.

Njuguna’s main competitor in the July 15 race is Karanja Kariri Njama of the ruling Jubilee party.