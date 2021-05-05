Delayed Sh70 billion to counties hampering COVID war: Wambora

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 5- The Council of Governors has decried their inability to fight the COVID-19 pandeic due to lack of finances from the national government.

The Council’s Chairperson Martin Wambora said the National Treasury is yet to release Sh70.2 billion owed to the counties, despite the clock ticking to the end of the financial year on June 30.

“Last week I reported that the total outstanding amount owed to County Governments is Sh70.2 billion. Despite having only one month left to the end of the financial year, the National Treasury is yet to disburse this outstanding amount to Counties,” he told a news conference on Tuesday.

He said the delay has “compromised response measures towards the COVID-19 pandemic and service delivery to members of the public.”

Some counties are yet to pay staff salaries for more than three months.

On the shortage of HIV and AIDS commodities, Wambora said Counties with high stock are now considering redistributing them to those with low stocks.

He said the Council of Governors will engage the Ministry of Health to fast-track the release of the pending products for HIV/AIDS stuck at the Mombasa port.

Further, he said, County Governments will prioritize a long-term solution in financing HIV, TB and Malaria response through domestic financing and increased Government resources to the programs.

Wambora further welcomed President Uhuru Kenyatta’s decision to lift a lockdown on five Counties declared disease zones in March, saying it will allow businesses to thrive.

Nairobi, Kiambu, Kajiado, Machakos and Nakuru were on a partial lockdown until May 1 when President Kenyatta revised the night curfew to start at 10 pm to 4 am from the earlier 8pm.

He however, urged Kenyans to remain cautious since the threat of COVID-19 was still real.

On waste management, Wambora decried an influx of medical waste, particularly used PPE kits which are disposed in the dumpsites.

He noted that “this is hazardous waste should be treated in hospitals and disposed in a safer manner in order to prevent further transmission of the virus.”

“To address the issue, County governments have strengthened enforcement through County Environmental Inspectors to ensure integrated waste management systems are adhered to thereby limiting waste influx in undesignated areas and landfills, he said.