Kenya received its first batch of 1 million COVID-19 doses in February 2021 with priority on frontline workers.

COVID rate drops to 8.3 per cent in Kenya with 137 cases

NAIROBI, Kenya May 3 – Kenya recorded 18 deaths on Monday, raising the number of virus-related fatalities in the country to 2, 781 since March 2020.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said nine of the deaths occurred on diverse dates within the last one month and nine others were detected from audit reports.

Kagwe noted that an additional 137 people had contracted the virus pushing the country’s caseload to 160, 559.

Kenya’s positivity rate stood at 8.3 percent by May 3.

“The new infections were identified from 1, 641 samples which were tested,” he said.

Kenya has so far conducted cumulative tests of 1, 681, 420 since March 2020 when the first COVID-19 case was reported.

216 patients have recovered from the virus raiding the total number of recoveries to 109, 077.

“170 were from the home-based care isolation care while 46 were discharged from various health facilities,” he said.

Kenya had vaccinated 887, 034 people against the virus by May 3, Kagwe said.

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday lifted the partial lock down that had been imposed on five counties namely Nairobi, Nakuru, Kajiado, Machakos and Kiambu following a significant reduction of infections in the country.

The Head of State said the re-opening of schools scheduled for next week will proceed. He also lifted the ban on eating from hotels and restaurants as well as allowed bars to open until 7pm,

