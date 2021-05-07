COVID positivity rate falls to 6.3pc with no deaths reported

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 7 – The COVID-19 positivity rate fell to 6.3 per cent on Friday after 586 people out of 9,029 tested positive for the virus within 24 hours.

No deaths occurred within the reporting period.

Health Cabinet secretary Mutahi Kagwe, who spoke during the launch of a newborn unit at Nyeri’s Othaya Hospital noted that 15 deaths were also reported; five of them having occurred on diverse dates in a period dating back a month and ten picked from facility record audits.

He said there were 1,086 COVID-19 patients admitted in various health facilities countrywide while 6,381 patients were on home-based isolation and care.

Out of the 131 patients in the Intensive Care Unit, 83 were on supplemental oxygen, 28 on ventilatory support, and 20 on observation.

The new cases are spread across Nairobi (142), Kilifi(44), Mombasa(38), Kisii(33), Kericho(30) and Nyeri(28).

Kagwe confirmed that a total of 911,515 persons had been vaccinated against COVID-19 disease including 160, 468 health workers, 142,624 teachers, and 76,578 security officers.

The country’s recovery toll rose to 110,653 after 173 more patients recovered from the disease including 130 who were under home-based care and 43 who were discharged from various health facilities countywide.