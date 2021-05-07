Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
A public health official extracts a sample for COVID-19 testing during a targeted mass screening exercise in Nairobi/FILE/MoH

Capital Health

COVID positivity rate falls to 6.3pc with no deaths reported

He said there were 1,086 COVID-19 patients admitted in various health facilities countrywide while 6,381 patients were on home-based isolation and care.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 7 – The COVID-19 positivity rate fell to 6.3 per cent on Friday after 586 people out of 9,029 tested positive for the virus within 24 hours.

No deaths occurred within the reporting period.

Health Cabinet secretary Mutahi Kagwe, who spoke during the launch of a newborn unit at Nyeri’s Othaya Hospital noted that 15 deaths were also reported; five of them having occurred on diverse dates in a period dating back a month and ten picked from facility record audits.

He said there were 1,086 COVID-19 patients admitted in various health facilities countrywide while 6,381 patients were on home-based isolation and care.

Out of the 131 patients in the Intensive Care Unit, 83 were on supplemental oxygen, 28 on ventilatory support, and 20 on observation.

The new cases are spread across Nairobi (142), Kilifi(44), Mombasa(38), Kisii(33), Kericho(30) and Nyeri(28).

Kagwe confirmed that a total of 911,515 persons had been vaccinated against COVID-19 disease including 160, 468 health workers, 142,624 teachers, and 76,578 security officers.

The country’s recovery toll rose to 110,653 after 173 more patients recovered from the disease including 130 who were under home-based care and 43 who were discharged from various health facilities countywide.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Africa

Diamond demand in China directly benefits Botswana: De Beers

GABORONE, May 7 – The strength of consumer demand for polished diamonds in China directly benefits Botswana, as it helps drive demand for rough...

3 hours ago

World

Former Maldives president wounded in assassination attempt

Malé, Maldives, May 7 – Former Maldives president and current parliamentary speaker Mohamed Nasheed underwent more surgery Friday following an assassination attempt, as the country’s...

3 hours ago

Biden Administration

In US, children return to school — but so do the guns

Washington, United States, May 7 – Students in many US states are just returning to classrooms after months of remote learning due to the coronavirus...

5 hours ago

business

Kenya says Chinese-built port in Lamu to receive first ship soon

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 7 – A Chinese-built seaport in Kenya’s coastal county of Lamu will receive its first ship on May 20, the Kenyan...

6 hours ago

World

25 killed in police raid on Rio slum

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 7 – A massive police operation against drug traffickers in a Brazilian favela Thursday left 25 people dead, turning the impoverished Rio de Janeiro neighborhood into...

6 hours ago

County News

Kirinyaga among counties with most opaque budgets, West Pokot most transparent

Kirinyaga, according to the 2020 County Budget Transparency Survey released 9n Friday, published none of the 11 key budget documents evaluated.

6 hours ago

CBC

Uhuru appoints Prof Fatuma Curriculum Reforms PS after House nod

Prof Chege led the taskforce on the transition from the 8-4-4 to the 2-6-3-3 education system.

9 hours ago

Fifth Estate

Referendum Moment for the Media in Kenya

It seems the media will have a date with the Constitution Amendment through the Referendum, should the courts clear the several cases relating to...

9 hours ago