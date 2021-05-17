Connect with us

A public health official extracts a sample for COVID-19 testing during a targeted mass screening exercise in Nairobi/FILE/MoH

Capital Health

COVID positivity rate at 3.5pc with 72 reported infections

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe also reported ten deaths, seven which occurred on diverse dates within a period dating back a month and seven which were picked from audited hospital records.

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The COVID-19 positivity rate was reported at 3.5  per cent on Monday after 72 more patients tested positive out of 2,056 tested within 24 hours.

The positivity rate has averaged 3.5 per cent in the recent weeks, falling below the 5 percent threshold recommended by the World Health Organisation.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe also reported ten deaths, seven which occurred on diverse dates within a period dating back a month and seven which were picked from audited hospital records.

 Cumulative fatalities stood at 3013.

The health ministry said there were 1,036 patients admitted to various health facilities countrywide including 4,729 patients under home-based isolation and care.

One hundred and eight patients were in the Intensive Care Unit, 23 of whom weare on ventilator support and seventy on supplemental oxygen.

The country’s recovery toll rose to 113,874 after 262 more patients recovered including 27 who were discharged from various health facilities countrywide.

Another 84 patients were on supplementary oxygen with 70 of them in general wards and five in high dependency units.

Nairobi accounted for the highest number of cases at 28 followed by Mombasa (22), Busia (9), Kilifi (3), Embu (2) and Homabay (2).

