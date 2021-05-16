Connect with us

A public health official extracts a sample for COVID-19 testing during a targeted mass screening exercise in Nairobi/FILE/MoH

Capital Health

COVID-19 positivity rate slows to 3.1pc with 86 cases reported

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 16 – The COVID-19 positivity rate slowed down to 3.1 per cent on Sunday after 86 people out of 2789 tested positive for the coronavirus within 24 hours.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, in a statement, also noted that there were no deaths that occurred over the same period with only 2 deaths reported from diverse dates within the last month.

The health ministry said there were 1,030 patients admitted to various health facilities countrywide including 4,815 patients under home-based isolation and care.

The country’s recovery toll rose to 31,070 after 123 more patients recovered including 65 from various health facilities countrywide.

Another 109 patients were in the Intensive Care Unit including 24 who had been placed on ventilatory support, 70 on supplemental oxygen, and 15 under observation.

Eighty-one patients were separately on supplemental oxygen with 76 of them in the general wards and five in the High Dependency Unit.

Nairobi accounted for the highest number of cases at 27 followed by Uasin Gishu (8), Kilifi(8) and Mombasa (7).

Busia, Migori, Kisii and Homa Bay each reported four cases.

