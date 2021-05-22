Connect with us

Couple arrested for beating 15-year-old daughter to death in Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 22- Police have arrested a couple for beating their 15-year-old girl to death.

The couple was arrested alongside their son, a student at the Technical University of Kenya (TUK) said to have participated in beating his sibling.

According to police, the girl was beaten up for sneaking out of home.

She was initially rushed to a hospital Nairobi following the Thursday night incident and was treated and discharged.
She however, developed complications on Friday morning and died.

“As further investigations continue, the three suspects have been placed in custody at Kilimani police station. The body is awaiting postmortem at Coptic hospital morgue,” the DCI tweeted Saturday.

The deceased was a student at Kiteta Girls Secondary School in Mbooni, Makueni County.

According to medics at the hospital, her body had bruises, suspected to have been inflicted on her using a pipe, that has since been recovered from their home in Jamhuri Showground Quarters.

Police say the mother to the deceased mother is an administration assistant the ASK showground.

