China’s top political advisor stresses cementing poverty relief achievements

BEIJING, China, May 24 – China’s top political advisor Wang Yang on Monday called for consolidating and extending the achievements of poverty alleviation, and fully implementing the rural vitalization strategy.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference National Committee, made the remarks while attending a special consultative conference in Beijing.

He called for efforts to constantly narrow the gap between urban and rural areas, firmly hold the bottom line of preventing the return to poverty on a large scale and ensure that all people share benefits of reform and development.

More than 100 political advisors attended the conference, and lots of political advisors expressed their opinions on the matter through video links or via mobile platforms.

They offered suggestions including making industrial development plans in rural areas, developing advantageous industries and improving the infrastructure in central towns and major villages.

Vice Premier Hu Chunhua, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, also attended the conference.

He pointed out that the country should set up and improve the long-term mechanism of consolidating and expanding poverty alleviation outcomes, and advance the shift of policy focus from poverty alleviation to comprehensively promoting rural vitalization. Enditem