China urges U.S. to immediately work with WHO on COVID-19 origin tracing

BEIJING, China, May 28 – China on Thursday urged the United States to immediately work with the World Health Organization (WHO) on COVID-19 origin tracing in a science-based way like China did.

Since the United States has repeatedly asked China to be part of a comprehensive, transparent and evidence-based international investigation, the United States should likewise fully respond to the concerns of the international community, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said at a press briefing.

Zhao said a research report of the joint WHO-China study had presented authoritative, formal and scientific conclusions, which stressed it is “extremely unlikely” that the virus was leaked from a Chinese laboratory.

The international expert team has made positive comments on China’s open and transparent attitude on many occasions, he added.

However, some people in the United States have repeatedly called for a reinvestigation of China, ignoring the facts and science, as well as the questions surrounding their own traceability and their tragic failure in the COVID-19 fight, Zhao said.

This fully shows that the U.S. side doesn’t care about the facts or the truth at all, and is not interested in serious scientific origin tracing, he added.

“Instead, they want to use the epidemic to stigmatise and engage in political manipulation, and to shift the blame,” Zhao said.

They are being disrespectful to science, irresponsible to people’s lives, and counter-productive to concerted global efforts to fight the virus, he added.

Pointing out that with over 33 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and 600,000 deaths from COVID-19, both the highest in the world, Zhao said the United Stated, instead of examining its own behavior, attempted to scapegoat China. “What are they up to? Can they sleep at night with a troubled conscience?” he asked.

“What secrets are hidden in the suspicion-shrouded Fort Detrick and the over 200 U.S. bio-labs all over the world? In July 2019, there were reports on the unexplained outbreaks of respiratory disease in northern Virginia and on the subsequent EVALI outbreaks in Wisconsin. What’s hidden there? When will the United States release detailed data and information on relevant cases? ” the spokesperson said, adding the United States owes an explanation to the world.

“The United States keeps saying that it wants ‘China to participate in a full, transparent, evidence-based international investigation’. Then we ask it to follow China’s example and immediately start science-based cooperation with WHO on study of origins, conduct a full, transparent, evidence-based international investigation in the United States, fully respond to international concerns, and contribute to mankind’s early victory over the pandemic and better preparedness in the face of future public health emergencies,” Zhao said.

Stressing the motive and purpose of the U.S.-driven “investigation” relying on its intelligence apparatus is crystal clear, Zhao said U.S. intelligence has a notorious track record, as the world has learned a long time ago.

Zhao noted that its masterpieces include the test tube of laundry powder which was cited as evidence for weapons of mass destruction and the staged “White Helmets” video. Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo even boasted, “I was the CIA director, we lied, we cheated, we stole. We had entire training courses. It reminds you of the glory of the American experiment.”

“How can anyone trust the findings from an ‘investigation’ conducted by such an intelligence organ with no credibility to speak of?” Zhao added.