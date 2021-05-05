Headlines
Chebukati’s courtesy call to Kinoti
The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairperson Wafula Chebukati met DCI Director George Kinoti on May 4, 2021.
Fifth Estate
Biden Administration
Fifth Estate
By Phyllis Wakiaga Last year, a Twitter user who sells water in her neighbourhood sought to venture into packaging the product, and selling it – basically, the manufacturer...
Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 4- Journalists have been hailed for resilience amid challenges that range from safety concerns to the global COVId-19 pandemic and a...
BBI
NAIROBI, Kenya, May 4 – The ODM Party removed Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo from the National Assembly Justice and Legal Affairs Committee (JLAC) on...
Capital Health
NAIROBI, Kenya, May 4- The Ministry of Health on Tuesday recorded 24 COVID-related deaths, raising cumulative fatalities to 2,804. According to Health Cabinet Secretary...
Africa
NAIROBI, Kenya May – Kenya and Tanzania have agreed to eliminate barriers hindering the smooth flow of trade and people between the two East...
Kenya
Nderi, who was initially interviewed by the commission chaired by Professor Olive Mugenda for the position of Chief Justice but never succeeded, was the...
Africa
Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, May 4 – Ethiopia’s Tigray war has separated thousands of children from their parents, and many now face “dire” and dangerous conditions...
BBI
NAIROBI, Kenya May 4 – National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has ruled out further amendments to the Constitutional Amendment Bill 2020 also known as...