The mini polls are set to take place in Bonchari Constituency, Juja Constituency and Rurii ward/FILE- IEBC

County News

Campaigns for Juja, Bonchari seats close ahead of Tuesday polls

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 15 — Campaigns for three parliamentary seats ended Saturday evening ahead of by-elections on Tuesday to elect two members of the National Assemby and a Member of the County Assembly.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Chairperson Wafula Chebukati said all the campaign activities would end by 6 pm Saturday, as per the law.

“By law, all campaigns should end 48 hours to the election date,” stated Chebukati.

The mini polls are set to take place in Bonchari Constituency, Juja Constituency and Rurii ward.

The seats fell vacant following the demise of Oroo Oyioka of Bonchari, Francis Munyua (Juja) and John Mburu of Rurii ward.

A similar by-election was to take place for the Garissa Senate seat but the late Senator Yusuf Haji’s son was sworn in last April having declared elected unopposed in the absence of competitors.

In Bonchari both ODM, Jubilee and UDA parties have fronted candidates, and they all have been hitting the ground popularizing their candidates in a bid to clinch the seat.

There have been claims of police harassment during the campaign period by ODM and UDA parties in Bonchari, with the two parties accusing the State of intimidating their candidates so as to favor Jubilee’s candidate.

Both UDA and ODM campaign teams said IEBC should stand firm and play its role in the by-election without being manipulated by government operatives.

Pavel Oimeke is the ODM candidate, Zepedeo Opeke (Jubilee), while UDA fronted the Oyioka’s widow Teresia Oyioka.

A number of independent candidates are also in the race.

In Juja Constituency, Jubilee is keen to retain the seat. The party fronted the late Waititu’s wife to battle it out with other contestants.

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria’s Party (PEP) is also seeking to flex its muscles in the battle and nominated George Koimburi to fly the party’s flag.

In this article:
