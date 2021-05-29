Burundian President Ndayishimiye will be chief guest at Madaraka Day celebrations

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 29- Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye will be the guest of honour during Kenya’s Madaraka day celebrations on Tuesday.

The event which will be held in Kisumu is celebrated on June 1 to commemorate the day in 1963 when Kenya attained internal self-rule after being a British colony since 1920.

State House Spokeswoman Kanze Dena said Ndayishimiye will be in Kenya for a two-day State visit.

She said that during his visit, the two countries will sign bilateral agreements to further ties under the Joint Permanent Commission for Cooperation (JPCC).

The areas of cooperation within the JPCC include Agriculture and Livestock Development, Trade and Investment, Air Transport, Education and Research, Tourism, Security, Technical assistance in various fields of development and Political consultations among others.

“In the spirit of further enhancing bilateral relations and regional integration, the two Heads of State will hold talks to exchange views and discuss Kenya- Burundi strategic cooperation. The two Heads of State will also preside over the signing of bilateral agreements that will further enhance the cooperation between Kenya and Burundi,” a statement from the Foreign Affairs Ministry said.

Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o said Madaraka Day celebrations will be an invite-only event as part of the COVID-19 measures.

Nyong’o said only 3,000 guests have been invited to to the event.

“The capacity of the Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium is 30,000. We have invited 3,000 which is 10 percent of the entire capacity. These invited people will come with their cards and their seats are designated with proper social distancing,” said Nyong’o.

He assured that all the health ministry measures will be observed and urged those invited not to be afraid of the Indian variant which was detected in the lakeside city, saying their safety has been prioritized

“Our departments of health will be on standby, anybody with no mask will be given one, there will be enough sanitizers and handwashing areas and therefore our guests will receive maximum protection from COVID-19,” he said.

President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to lead the nation in marking the celebrations at the new Jomo Kenyatta Sports Complex, in Kisumu formerly Mamboleo Showground.