Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Ndayishimiye was sworn into office in June after the sudden death of his predecessor, Pierre Nkurunziza

County News

Burundian President Ndayishimiye will be chief guest at Madaraka Day celebrations

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 29- Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye will be the guest of honour during Kenya’s Madaraka day celebrations on Tuesday.

The event which will be held in Kisumu is celebrated on June 1 to commemorate the day in 1963 when Kenya attained internal self-rule after being a British colony since 1920.

State House Spokeswoman Kanze Dena said Ndayishimiye will be in Kenya for a two-day State visit.

She said that during his visit, the two countries will sign bilateral agreements to further ties under the Joint Permanent Commission for Cooperation (JPCC).

The areas of cooperation within the JPCC include Agriculture and Livestock Development, Trade and Investment, Air Transport, Education and Research, Tourism, Security, Technical assistance in various fields of development and Political consultations among others.

“In the spirit of further enhancing bilateral relations and regional integration, the two Heads of State will hold talks to exchange views and discuss Kenya- Burundi strategic cooperation. The two Heads of State will also preside over the signing of bilateral agreements that will further enhance the cooperation between Kenya and Burundi,” a statement from the Foreign Affairs Ministry said.

Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o said Madaraka Day celebrations will be an invite-only event as part of the COVID-19 measures.

Nyong’o said only 3,000 guests have been invited to to the event.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“The capacity of the Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium is 30,000. We have invited 3,000 which is 10 percent of the entire capacity. These invited people will come with their cards and their seats are designated with proper social distancing,” said Nyong’o.

He assured that all the health ministry measures will be observed and urged those invited not to be afraid of the Indian variant which was detected in the lakeside city, saying their safety has been prioritized

“Our departments of health will be on standby, anybody with no mask will be given one, there will be enough sanitizers and handwashing areas and therefore our guests will receive maximum protection from COVID-19,” he said.

President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to lead the nation in marking the celebrations at the new Jomo Kenyatta Sports Complex, in Kisumu formerly Mamboleo Showground.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Africa

Africa vaccine access ‘scandalously inefficient’: Kagame

Kigali, Rwanda, May 29 – Rwandan President Paul Kagame on Friday described vaccine distribution in Africa as “scandalously inefficient” and warned against building an “invisible...

2 hours ago

Africa

Mali constitutional court declares Goita transitional president

Bamako, Mali, May 29 – Mali’s constitutional court on Friday named Colonel Assimi Goita, leader of the post-coup junta, as the country’s transitional president. The...

2 hours ago

World

US says will impose sanctions on Belarus after plane diversion

Washington, United States, May 29 – The White House announced Friday it will impose sanctions on Belarus after it diverted a European flight and arrested...

3 hours ago

Headlines

KENHA announces closure of section of Nyayo Stadium roundabout this weekend

NAIROBI, Kenya May 28 – The Kenya National Highways Authority has announced the closure of a section of Nyayo Stadium roundabout this weekend. KENHA...

17 hours ago

Kenya

Kenya on course to achieving gender equality, President Kenyatta says

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 28 — President Uhuru Kenyatta has said Kenya has put in place a robust policy regime to enable it achieve gender...

19 hours ago

Capital Health

COVID positivity rate reported at 7.1pc with 4,864 people tested

NAIROBI, Kenya May 28 – The country’s COVID-19 positivity rate stood at 7.1 per cent on Friday from Thursday’s 9.4 per cent after 344...

19 hours ago

BBI

I want to leave a legacy of a strong, united country, President Kenyatta tells Nyanza leaders

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 28 -President Uhuru Kenyatta hosted elected Luo Nyanza leaders at State House, Nairobi on Friday ahead of his development tour of...

19 hours ago

BBI

Appeal Court to hold conference on BBI appeal Wednesday

NAIROBI, Kenya May 28 – The Court of Appeal will on Wednesday hold a Case Management Conference on four appeals challenging the nullification of...

20 hours ago