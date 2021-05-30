Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - MAY 29: (Alternate crop of #1233183330) In this handout image released by 10 Downing Street, Prime Minister Boris Johnson poses with his wife Carrie Johnson in the garden of 10 Downing Street following their wedding at Westminster Cathedral, May 29, 2021 in London, England. The secretly planned wedding took place in a small ceremony on Saturday afternoon. Johnson is the first Prime Minister to get married while in office in nearly 200 years. (Photo by Rebecca Fulton / Downing Street via Getty Images) (Photo by Handout / GETTY IMAGES EUROPE / Getty Images via AFP)

Kenya

Boris Johnson’s secret wedding

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom May 30 – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his fiancee Carrie Symonds married over the weekend, his office confirmed Sunday, in what media reports have described as a  “secret ceremony”.

He is only the second British prime minister to marry while in power, and the first in nearly two centuries. The last was Robert Jenkinson in 1822.

“The Prime Minister and Ms Symonds were married yesterday afternoon in a small ceremony at Westminster Cathedral,” a Downing Street spokesman said.

“The couple will celebrate their wedding with family and friends next summer.”

Known for his colourful love life, 56-year-old Johnson wed Symonds, 33, in front of close friends and family, the Mail on Sunday and The Sun newspapers first reported.

The weekend nuptials were a surprise development, after reports earlier this week said the couple had sent out “save the date” cards for a wedding on July 30 next year.

The pair got engaged in December, 2019, and have a one-year-old baby son, Wilfred. Their original plans to marry last year were delayed by the pandemic.

Political colleagues sent congratulations to the couple as the news became official Sunday.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I think it’s a wonderful thing for both of them that they have made their marriage vows to one another,” senior minister Nadhim Zahawi told Sky News.

 

– Third marriage –

 

Around 30 guests attended Saturday’s service — the maximum currently allowed under coronavirus rules — in central London, after being invited at the last minute, according to the Mail on Sunday.

A small number of church officials were involved and Downing Street aides were not informed, sources told the paper.

Symonds arrived at the lunchtime nuptials in a limousine and wore “a stunning long and flowing white dress” but chose not to wear a veil, it added.

There were no descriptions of Johnson‘s attire, with the mop-haired British leader infamous for his often dishevelled appearance.

Johnson, who has faced several bruising days of scrutiny after his former top aide Dominic Cummings lambasted his government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic in front of a parliamentary committee Wednesday, has been married twice before.

He had four children with his previous wife, lawyer Marina Wheeler, before they split in 2018. The couple only finalised their divorce last November.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Johnson also reportedly has a daughter born as the result of an affair.

When elected in 2019, he became the first prime minister to live at Downing Street as part of an unmarried couple.

Symonds, a former head of communications for the Conservative Party who has not been married before, gave birth to their son just weeks after Johnson left intensive care as he recovered from a severe case of coronavirus.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Africa

ICC chief prosecutor in landmark visit to Sudan’s Darfur

KHARTOUM, Sudan May 30 – International Criminal Court chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda urged Sudan Sunday to hand over suspects wanted by the ICC for...

9 mins ago

County News

Kalembe Ndile: The ‘squatter’ who used wit to win people’s hearts

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 30- The son of a peasant and self-declared squatters’ spokesperson maybe be dead, but not in the minds of those who...

2 hours ago

Headlines

Raila’s chopper crash-lands after dropping him in Kisumu

NAIROBI, Kenya May 30 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s chopper crash-landed in Kisumu Sunday, moments after dropping him to join President Uhuru Kenyatta...

3 hours ago

BBI

Uhuru, Raila confident of BBI win at Appeals Court

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 30- President Uhuru Kenyatta has broken his studious silence on the court judgment that declared the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) unconstitutional,...

3 hours ago

Capital Health

Kenya records 162 COVID-19 cases as infection rate slows to 4.7 percent

NAIROBI, Kenya May 30 – Kenya recorded 162 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday representing a 4.7 percent positive rate on the day the government...

5 hours ago

Capital Health

Kenya receives 72, 000 AstraZeneca doses from South Sudan

NAIROBI, Kenya May 30 – Kenya on Saturday received 72,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine which arrived from Juba, South Sudan. Officials said...

6 hours ago

Corona Virus

Kenya extends night curfew for 60 days to manage COVID-19

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 30- Kenya extended the nationwide night curfew Sunday, has been for 60 more days as part of measures to manage COVID-19....

6 hours ago

Kenya

New Mt Kenya Spokesman Muturi implores professionals to engage in grassroots development

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 30-National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has implored professionals to engage in grassroots development and avoid arm-chair criticism. Speaking during the Ameru...

9 hours ago