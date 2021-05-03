Bill and Melinda Gates set for major divorce after 27 years

NAIROBI, Kenya May 4 – Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill and Melinda Gates said Tuesday they had made a decision to end their marriage after staying together for 27 years.
“After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage,” the couple tweeted separately.
The billionaire couple has three children together.
“We have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives,” they said.
They however, said they will continue to cooperate in their philanthropy activities around the world.
Official records and estimates show that Bill Gates is the fourth richest person in the world.
His wife Melinda was a Manager at his Microsoft company from where he married her in 1994.