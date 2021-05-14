Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
The BBI Secretariat said it is determined to go to the highst court in the land to overturn a High Court ruling that nullified the bid to amend the Constitution on May 13, 2021.

BBI

BBI Secretariat to appeal court ruling next week

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 14 – The Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) secretariat has said the push to amend the constitution through a popular initiative is not over yet, vowing to file an appeal in court next week following the nullification of the process by the High Court.

 The secretariat’s co-secretaries Junet Mohammed (Suna East MP) and former Dagoreti MP Dennis Waweru said they were setting up a legal team to appeal the ruling.

“We will fight to the very end for that Bill to be realized,” they said, “we will appeal the decision next week.”

The five-judge bench of Joel Ngugi, George Odunga, Jairus Ngaah, Teresia Matheka and Chacha Mwita among other declarations, noted that President Uhuru Kenyatta had violated the Constitution when he initiated the process which it said could only be done by Parliament or the citizens through a popular initiative.

“The judges stabbed the president who is not the promoter of the bill and did not prohibit promoters from pursuing Constitutional Amendment. We assure Kenyans that we shall continue to promote BBI until it is ratified by Kenyans,” Junet said.

While noting that the secretariat respected the decision of the court, he linked the ruling to a siege of a section of the judiciary by a section of political leaders and the civil society.

“We note the celebrations of politicians and civil society operators who have dismissed BBI from the word go, they are determined to ignore fact that 4 million Kenyans signed the bill,” Junet said.

In their ruling, the judges ruled Thursday that anyone can institute a civil application against the president for violating the Constitution when he initiated the process of amending the Constitution because he acted outside his mandate.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

 “President Uhuru Kenyatta violated Article 131 (2) (c) of The Constitution of Kenya. He has failed to respect, uphold and safeguard the Constitution. He has failed the leadership and integrity test under Article 73 (1) (a). The entire BBI Bill is an invalid and void exercise,” the court ruled.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

President Kenyatta appoints Ouko as Supreme Court judge after JSC nomination

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 14 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has gazetted the appointment of Justice William Ouko as a judge of the Supreme Court. Ouko...

24 mins ago

Capital Health

Kenya records 8 COVID deaths and 392 new infections

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 14 – Kenya has reported 8 new COVID-19 deaths with 7 being late death raising fatalities to 2,976. Health Cabinet Secretary...

27 mins ago

Biden Administration

China slams U.S. for thwarting UN meetings on Palestine-Israel issue

BEIJING, China, May 14 – China on Friday slammed the United States for compelling the UN Security Council to postpone a meeting on the...

2 hours ago

BBI

DP Ruto: Let’s now focus on COVID-19 war and economic recovery

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 14 – Deputy President William Ruto has called for more focus on the COVID-19 vaccination, economic recovery, the Big Four agenda,...

5 hours ago

County News

Govt to work with new KTDA Directors to reform troubled tea sector

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 14- The Government has committed to work with the newly elected Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) directors, in a bid to...

6 hours ago

business

2021/22 Budget Statement to be read on June 10

Nairobi, Kenya, May 14 – Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yattani will issue this year’s budget statement on June 10. “This is to notify the...

6 hours ago

Kenya

Wajir Governor Mohamud to know his fate Monday after impeachment trial

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 13- Wajir Governor Mohamed Mohamud will know his fate on Monday following an impeachment trial that concluded Friday. The 11-member Senate...

6 hours ago

County News

Met Dept issues mudslide alert in Rift Valley as rains wreak havoc

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 14 – The Kenya Meteorological Department has issued a mudslide alert in parts of Rift Valley after heavy rains that caused...

6 hours ago