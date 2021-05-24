Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Bashir Mohamed Mohamud’s family has vowed to pursue justice even as mystery hovers around his death/COURTESY

County News

Autopsy reveals strangulation as the cause of death for businessman Bashir Mohamud

His body was positively identified by his family on Sunday, days after it was taken to the morgue.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 24 – Somali-American businessman Bashir Mohamed, whose mutilated body was discovered in Kirinyaga a week after disappearing, died from bare hand strangulation according to an autopsy report released on Monday.

The report further showed that he was tortured before death as the body bared marks of injuries from blunt trauma and burns on various body parts.

His toenails had been plucked off suggesting further torture before he was murdered and his body dumped into a river in Mwea, Kirinyaga County.

The autopsy was done by Government Chief Pathologist Dr Johansen Odour.

Bashir was set to be buried at 4pm according to Muslims traditions.

His body was positively identified by his family on Sunday, days after it was taken to the morgue.

He was declared missing on May 15 and a missing person report filed at Muthangari Police Station.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

Form I selection results to be released on June 15: Magoha

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha on Monday said the government was yet to commence the selection exercise but assured that all candidates who sat...

26 seconds ago

Biden Administration

US says unclear Iran ready for nuclear pact return

Washington, United States, May 24 – US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said it remains unclear whether Iran is “ready and willing” to take...

2 hours ago

Africa

Egypt receives raw materials to produce Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine

CAIRO, Egypt May 24 – Egypt has received the first batch of the raw materials to manufacture China’s Sinovac vaccine, said the Chinese embassy...

2 hours ago

County News

Kuria’s PEP pulls out of Kiambaa by-election following talks with DP Ruto

Kuria announced the withdrawal from the July 15 poll on Monday, averting simmering internal supremacy wars with United Democratic Alliance (UDA) colleagues Kimani Ichungwa...

3 hours ago

Capital Health

Covid shadow hangs over WHO international meet

Geneva, Switzerland, May 24 – Calls for World Health Organization reform and steps to avert future pandemics feature high on the agenda as the...

3 hours ago

World

Rescue work concludes after extreme weather kills 21 in China’s Gansu mountain marathon

LANZHOU, China May 24 (Xinhua) — Lasting almost 24 hours, rescue work came to an end after extreme weather killed 21 during a 100-km...

4 hours ago

Capital Health

India passes 300,000 Covid-19 deaths

New Delhi, India May 24 – India said Monday it had passed more than 300,000 coronavirus deaths, the third country after the United States and Brazil...

4 hours ago

BBI

Matsanga: The judges lied to Kenyans

By Dr.David Matsanga in London I write as a Pan Africanist, an investigative Journalist, and an international activist. A Conflict Resolution expert who looks...

7 hours ago