Autopsy reveals strangulation as the cause of death for businessman Bashir Mohamud

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 24 – Somali-American businessman Bashir Mohamed, whose mutilated body was discovered in Kirinyaga a week after disappearing, died from bare hand strangulation according to an autopsy report released on Monday.

The report further showed that he was tortured before death as the body bared marks of injuries from blunt trauma and burns on various body parts.

His toenails had been plucked off suggesting further torture before he was murdered and his body dumped into a river in Mwea, Kirinyaga County.

The autopsy was done by Government Chief Pathologist Dr Johansen Odour.

Bashir was set to be buried at 4pm according to Muslims traditions.

His body was positively identified by his family on Sunday, days after it was taken to the morgue.

He was declared missing on May 15 and a missing person report filed at Muthangari Police Station.