Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
The African Union on Saturday named former Ghanaian president John Mahama its High Representative to Somalia to try and resolve a dire political crisis due to a dispute over delayed elections

Africa

AU banks on Ghana’s Mahama to ease Somalia tensions

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, May 8 – The African Union on Saturday named former Ghanaian president John Mahama its High Representative to Somalia to try and resolve a dire political crisis due to a dispute over delayed elections.

Mahama’s aim would be “a mutually acceptable compromise towards an all-encompassing resolution for the holding of Somali elections in the shortest possible time,” the AU said in a statement.

The continental body’s chairman Moussa Faki urged Somali leaders to “negotiate in good faith… for an inclusive settlement to the electoral crisis”.

Somalia needs “a democratically elected government with the legitimacy and mandate to resolve the remaining outstanding political and constitutional issues that are posing a threat to the stability of the country and the region as a whole,” Faki added.

Mahama, a 62-year-old who led Ghana from 2012 to 2017, is expected in Somalia “in the coming days”.

The country’s political crisis has sharpened in recent weeks, following a resolution to extend the term of incumbent president Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed by two years.

No election could be organised before Mohamed, widely known as Farmajo, reached the end of his term on February 8.

Both the Somali opposition and international players condemned the attempt to extend Mohamed’s presidency, and opposition fighters took up positions in the capital in late April — prompting a tense standoff with government troops.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Three were killed in fighting between the two sides when the opposition arrived last month, prompting tens of thousands of civilians to flee their homes.

Farmajo has since ordered Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble to set up elections as soon as possible and bring together the leaders of Somalia’s regional states later this month.

The deal was enough to secure the withdrawal of opposition fighters from the capital.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Fifth Estate

Ethnic minorities in the U.S. have long suffered from bullying, discrimination

By Hu Zexi (People’s Daily Online)  In the U.S., racism has become a centuries-old disease with no cure or vaccine in sight. Even before the...

37 mins ago

Africa

Xi reaffirms China’s commitment to solidarity, cooperation with Africa

BEIJING, China, May 7 – Chinese President Xi Jinping said Friday that to strengthen solidarity and cooperation with African countries is always China’s resolute...

52 mins ago

Africa

Armed men stage show of force at Libya presidential council HQ

Tripoli, Libya, May 8 – Dozens of armed men staged a show of force late Friday at a hotel used as a headquarters by Libya’s...

1 hour ago

Africa

US envoy in Sudan for talks on Nile dam, border tensions

Khartoum, Sudan. May 8 – The US envoy for the Horn of Africa arrived in Sudan Friday for talks on Ethiopia’s controversial Nile dam and...

2 hours ago

Corona Virus

Health ministry to recall vaccines in areas with low uptake for redeployment

The CS noted the country was still grappling with the challenge of inadequate vaccine supplies, due to the current situation in India, the source...

16 hours ago

Headlines

TSC promotes 16,152 teachers in ongoing reforms under 2017 CBA

The promoted teachers will fill in the positions of Deputy Principals, Head Teachers, Deputy Head Teachers, Senior Masters, Senior Lecturers and Curriculum Support Officers.

20 hours ago

Africa

Diamond demand in China directly benefits Botswana: De Beers

GABORONE, May 7 – The strength of consumer demand for polished diamonds in China directly benefits Botswana, as it helps drive demand for rough...

20 hours ago

Capital Health

COVID positivity rate falls to 6.3pc with no deaths reported

He said there were 1,086 COVID-19 patients admitted in various health facilities countrywide while 6,381 patients were on home-based isolation and care.

20 hours ago