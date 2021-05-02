Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Timeline on Julian Assange, the Australian founder of WikiLeaks. A British judge on January 4 ruled that he should not be extradited to the US to face espionage charges.

World

Assange jailing ‘undermines’ UK on press freedom: WikiLeaks

Published

LONDON, UK May 2 – The continued imprisonment of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has damaged Britain’s record on press freedom, the website’s editor-in-chief Kristinn Hrafnsson said on Friday.

In January, a London judge refused to grant a US request for Assange’s extradition, but also refused him bail until a US appeal against that verdict is heard.

“The fact that Julian is still in prison seriously undermines the United Kingdom’s ability to proclaim that they are defenders of the freedom of the press all over the world,” Hrafnsson told reporters.

Assange, a 49-year-old Australian, is wanted in Washington to face 18 charges relating to the 2010 release by WikiLeaks of 500,000 secret files detailing aspects of military campaigns in Afghanistan and Iraq. 

The US claims he helped intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning steal the documents before exposing confidential sources around the world

He faces a possible 175-year sentence if convicted, but Assange and his lawyers have long argued the case against him was politically motivated under former president Donald Trump.

Assange’s supporters plan to highlight his continued incarceration with vigils on Sunday, to mark two years since he was taken to London’s Belmarsh prison, and on Monday for World Press Freedom Day.

Jennifer Robinson, a member of Assange’s legal team, said conditions in Belmarsh were “very difficult” and he remains “very isolated” after years of restrictions on his liberty.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We are very concerned about his continued detention and consider it to be disproportionate,” she added.

Both Robinson and Hrafnsson called on President Joe Biden’s US administration to drop the charges, and for the Australian government to do more on Assange’s behalf.

The Australian has been held at the high-security prison since he was convicted in 2019 for skipping bail, following his forcible removal from Ecuador’s embassy in London where he had sheltered for seven years.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Who killed Khashoggi and why: NGO files torture suit in France against Saudi General

NAIROBI, Kenya May 2 – An NGO filed a case against a Saudi general in a Paris court on Friday, accusing him of being...

14 mins ago

Fifth Estate

Let’s celebrate Press Freedom Day by committing to mentor more Ochieng’s

By William Kisang The passing on of veteran journalist Philip Ochieng days to this year’s World Press Freedom Day offers an opportunity to reflect...

35 mins ago

Capital Health

COVID positivity rate falls to 8.3pc with no deaths in 24 hours

There were 1,298 patients admitted in various health facilities countrywide while another 6,652 were under home-based isolation and care.

4 hours ago

Headlines

Media sustainability dominates Press Freedom Day discourse

The COVID-19 pandemic was singled out as one of the biggest threats to the viability of newsrooms with the negative impact on the economy...

4 hours ago

County News

DCI agent recorded assaulting traffic cop arrested

The rowdy detective only revealed who he was after he was cornered.

5 hours ago

Kenya

Police reform lobby demands answers on abductions and extra-judicial killings

Amnesty International-Kenya Executive Director Irungu Houghton said their efforts to seek help have been futile, saying the alleged killer officers should be arrested and...

8 hours ago

Capital Health

All eyes on Chao Mwadime to reform KEMSA after COVID millionaires scam and USAID tiff

NAIROBI, Kenya My 2 – All eyes are now on the new Chairperson of the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) board, Mary Chao Mwadime...

9 hours ago

Headlines

Press freedom day to focus challenges facing media industry with emphasis on information access

In Kenya, a series of events have been organized by the Media Council of Kenya (MCK), with the main event set to be addressed...

10 hours ago