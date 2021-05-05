Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
May 5, 2021: 66 Ethiopian children, women and men were flown back home from Kenya by UNHCR from the Kakuma camp where they had been staying as refugees for years.

Africa

66 Ethiopian refugees back home from Kenya in voluntary repatriation

Kenya has vowed to close Kakuma and Dadaab camps by June 30, 2022.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 5 – The United Nations refugees agency has launched a voluntary repatriation programme, to facilitate refugees in Kenya willing to return t their homes.

On Wednesday, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said 66 Ethiopian refugees flew back to their homes from Dadaab.

“UNHCR has launched voluntary repatriation flights from Dadaab to Ethiopia where 66 refugees were assisted to return home,” UNHCR said and pledged to “continue to support refugees willing to go back to their home countries in safety and dignity.”

The move follows an agreement between the agency and the Kenya Government which announced plans to close the Dadaab an Kakuma camps in Northern Kenya.

The agreement was reached during a meeting between President Uhuru Kenyatta and the UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi who was in Nairobi last week.

“The two discussed issues surrounding refugees and asylum seekers in the region, as well as received a briefing on the status of Kakuma and Dadaab refugees’ camps,” State Houe said after the meeting.

Grandi said he “believes that the Government and people of Kenya will continue to show their generous hospitality towards refugees as they have done for nearly three decades, while we carry on discussions on a strategy to find the most durable, appropriate and rights-based solutions for refugees and asylum-seekers residing in the refugee camps in Dadaab and Kakuma.”

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi said Kenya hopes to complete the closure of the camos by June 2022.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The two camps have more than 450,000 refugees, mostly from Somalia. The others are from Ethiopia and South Sudan.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Headlines

It’s William Ouko for Supreme Court, JSC says

NAIROBI, Kenya May 5 – The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has nominated Justice William Ouko who heads the Court of Appeal for appointment as...

4 hours ago

US Elections (2020)

Facebook oversight board upholds Trump ban, calls for more review

Washington, United States, May 5 – Facebook’s independent oversight board on Wednesday upheld the platform’s ban on former US president Donald Trump but called for...

4 hours ago

Headlines

Kenya Detects Indian COVID-19 Variant

NAIROBI, Kenya May 5 – Kenya announced Wednesday that it had detected cases of the Indian covid-19 variant days after banning flights from the...

6 hours ago

business

Kenya announces a raft of incentives to woo Tanzanian investors

NAIROBI, Kenya May 5 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has announced a raft of incentives aimed at wooing Tanzanian investors to Kenya including the lifting...

6 hours ago

Africa

Matsanga tells youths in Africa to make the right choice in elections

NAIROBI, Kenya May 5 – The Chairman of the Pan African Forum Dr David Matsanga has urged African youths to always make the right...

8 hours ago

Biden Administration

Japan, S.Korea meet with Blinken despite rifts

London, United Kingdom , May 5 – US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday met jointly with his South Korean and Japanese counterparts to discuss...

8 hours ago

Africa

Mali woman gives birth to nine babies: government

Bamako, Mali, May 5 – A Malian woman gave birth to nonuplets in Morocco on Tuesday and all nine babies are “doing well”, her government...

8 hours ago

Africa

French journalist says kidnapped by jihadists in Mali: video

Bamako, Mali, May 5 – A French journalist, in a video circulating on social media Wednesday, said he had been kidnapped in Mali in early...

9 hours ago