Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
A collapsed mosque minaret is seen after a 6.5-magnitude earthquake struck the town of Pidie, Indonesia's Aceh province in northern Sumatra

World

6.6 magnitude quake hits off Indonesia’s Sumatra: USGS

Published

Medan, Indonesia, May 14 – A 6.6-magnitude earthquake struck off the west coast of Indonesia’s Sumatra Friday, the United States Geological Survey said, triggering panic on the nearest island but there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

The shallow quake hit at 12:30 (0630 GMT) near the island of Nias, about 250 kilometres (160 miles) south of the city of Sinabang.

Nias Search and Rescue Agency’s spokesperson Agus Wibisono said so far there had been no reports of damage or casualties.

“I had contacted the search and rescue team in South Nias and West Nias. They’re safe, there were no casualties and damage,” Wibisono told AFP.

Wibisono said the tremors were quite strong. As a result, people panicked, especially those living around the coast fearing a tsunami.

“There was an earthquake which made me dizzy, but so far buildings in my area do not appear to be damaged,” Sosial Zigoto, a tourist guide in South Nias, told AFP by phone.

“When it happened, we all rushed out of the house and felt dizzy,” he added.

Indonesia experiences frequent quakes and volcanic eruptions due to its position on the Pacific “Ring of Fire”, an arc of intense seismic activity where tectonic plates collide that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In 2004, a devastating 9.1 magnitude quake struck off the coast of Sumatra and triggered a tsunami that killed 220,000 throughout the region, including about 170,000 in Indonesia.

In 2018, a powerful quake shook the island of Lombok and several more tremors followed over the next couple of weeks, killing more than 550 people on the holiday island and neighbouring Sumbawa.

Later that year, a 7.5-magnitude quake and a subsequent tsunami in Palu on Sulawesi island left more than 4,300 people dead or missing.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Africa

Women money changers at heart of Djibouti’s street economy

Djibouti, Djibouti, May 14 – They are a familiar sight on the busy streets of Djibouti: women clutching handbags bulging with dollars, euros, riyals and...

14 mins ago

Headlines

Kenya leader’s constitutional reform bid illegal, says court

Nairobi, Kenya, May 14 – Kenya’s High Court on Thursday ruled that President Uhuru Kenyatta’s planned constitutional reforms are illegal and that he is liable...

29 mins ago

World

UN Security Council to meet Sunday on Mideast after US delay

United Nations, United States, May 14 – The UN Security Council will hold a virtual public meeting Sunday to address the soaring violence between Israel...

45 mins ago

BBI

President has no powers to amend the Constitution: Court

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 13- A five-Judge bench of the High Court on Thursday ruled that President Uhuru Kenyatta has violated the Constitution and risks...

12 hours ago

BBI

God loves Kenya, DP Ruto says of BBI court ruling

NAIROBI, Kenya May 13 – Deputy President William Ruto has welcomed Thursday night’s court ruling nullifying the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) constitutional amendment process....

12 hours ago

BBI

Court nullifies entire BBI process, faults Uhuru

NAIROBI, Kenya May 13 – Kenya will not hold a national referendum to change the constitution after all, following a High Court ruling that...

13 hours ago

World

Wajir County Secretary Defends Governor Mohamud in impeachment trial

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 13- Wajir County Acting Secretary Abdullahi Hassan Maalim on Thursday defended Governor Mohamed Mohamud against allegations of abuse of office and...

15 hours ago

Corona Virus

Kenya records 334 new COVID-19 Cases and 18 deaths

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 13- Kenya’s COVID-19 caseload rose to 164,720 after 334 new cases were recorded on Thursday, when 18 more people succumbed. The...

16 hours ago