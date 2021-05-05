Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Police roadblock| FILE

County News

5 Pakistanis detained in Kisumu as police probe illegal entry

County Policy Commander Samuel Anampiu said two of them were arrested along Kisumu-Kakamega road while the other three were picked along Kisumu-Nairobi road at Ahero centre.

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, May 10 – Five Pakistani nationals were Sunday detained in Kisumu as police commenced a probe on their presence in the country.

County Policy Commander Samuel Anampiu said two of them were arrested along Kisumu-Kakamega road while the other three were picked along Kisumu-Nairobi road at Ahero centre.

He said the operation was mounted by the anti terror unit in conjunction with a security multi agency.

Anampiu said it is still too early to declare the suspects terrorists.

“I can confirm that yes, we arrested two Pakistanis nationalities, at about 1100hrs along Kisumu – Kakamega Road near Mamboleo roundabout following our intelligence reports,” he said.

“We again through our intelligence collection had an operation along Kisumu-Ahero Road and we managed to arrest three more totaling to five so far,” he added.

The operation led to a traffic snarl up along the busy road running into several hours.

Anampiu appealed to the locals to volunteer information to the police to help beef up security.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“My humble requests to you all is that since security starts with us all, give us as much information as possible,” he said.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Corona Virus

Sweden tops 1 million COVID-19 cases

STOCKHOLM, May 9 (Xinhua) — Sweden reported 1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Thursday with 6,526 new cases detected in the past 24...

10 hours ago

Fifth Estate

Diaz: Suluhu a fresh breath of air to EAC trade

Her meteoric rise to the helm of Tanzania leadership may have come on the backdrop of the unprecedented demise of her predecessor John Pombe...

11 hours ago

Capital Health

316 COVID-19 cases registered with posiivity rate standing at 7.4pc

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutavi Kagwe also reported 12 virus-linked deaths one of which occurred within 24 hours lapsing Sunday, the others on diverse dates.

15 hours ago

Kenya

Mama Rachel Ruto, CS Kobia honour mothers in heartwarming messages

Second Lady Rachel Ruto lauded mothers for taking many sacrifices for their children saying that there is no pause button on motherhood.

16 hours ago

Africa

South Sudan’s health workers start Chinese language lessons

JUBA, South Sudan, May 9 – Several South Sudanese health workers on Friday started enrolling for Chinese language lessons being taught in Juba by...

18 hours ago

County News

IG orders probe as frustrated female cop decries harassment in a viral clip

According to the officer attached to Mombasa's traffic department, claims filed by officers at the internal affairs unit never get attention, citing corruption as...

18 hours ago

County News

DCI agents seeking armed gang after violent robbery in Ruaka

A statement by DCI on Sunday indicated the victim was ambushed by a gang of three who smashed his car and fired shots at...

19 hours ago

Kenya

Kirubi, Raila honour matriarchs in Mother’s Day tributes

In a message on his Twitter account, Dr Kirubi said Mother's Day should be celebrated everyday because the role of a mother in the...

19 hours ago