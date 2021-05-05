5 Pakistanis detained in Kisumu as police probe illegal entry

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISUMU, Kenya, May 10 – Five Pakistani nationals were Sunday detained in Kisumu as police commenced a probe on their presence in the country.

County Policy Commander Samuel Anampiu said two of them were arrested along Kisumu-Kakamega road while the other three were picked along Kisumu-Nairobi road at Ahero centre.

He said the operation was mounted by the anti terror unit in conjunction with a security multi agency.

Anampiu said it is still too early to declare the suspects terrorists.

“I can confirm that yes, we arrested two Pakistanis nationalities, at about 1100hrs along Kisumu – Kakamega Road near Mamboleo roundabout following our intelligence reports,” he said.

“We again through our intelligence collection had an operation along Kisumu-Ahero Road and we managed to arrest three more totaling to five so far,” he added.

The operation led to a traffic snarl up along the busy road running into several hours.

Anampiu appealed to the locals to volunteer information to the police to help beef up security.

“My humble requests to you all is that since security starts with us all, give us as much information as possible,” he said.