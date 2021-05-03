3 virus linked deaths reported, positivity rate at 12.8pc

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 1 –The Ministry of Health on Saturday reported three deaths linked to coronavirus within 24 hours while 17 others were picked from scrutinized statistics.

This raised the cumulative fatalities to 2,744, with the nationwide positivity rate standing at 12.8 per cent, on a day President Uhuru Kenyatta has lifted a lockdown in areas earlier declared as a disease infected zone.

In a statement, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said 755 people tested positive to the disease, from a sample size of 5,758 tested across the country.

“The youngest is an eight-month-old baby while the oldest is 97 years,” he said.

The CS hailed health workers for their frontline for commitment in ensuring the pandemic is contained.

“Your hard work coupled with the sacrifices you make by risking your lives for the sake of our people cannot go unnoticed,” he said.

“The government recognizes the efforts you have all made in order to keep our people not only healthy but also alive.”

The Cabinet Secretary further revealed that 224 patients had recovered from the disease, raising the total recoveries to 108,789.

He said 884, 858 people had been vaccinated against the disease, among them 157,967 health workers and 74,272 security officers.

Majority of those vaccinated are aged 58 years and above at 515, 288.