Mandera is prone to Al Shabaab attacks due to its proximity to Somalia. /FILE

Kenya

3 police officers killed in Mandera Al Shabaab attack

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 21- Three police officers were on Friday morning killed following an Al Shabaab attack in Banisa, Mandera County near the Somalia border.

Police said the attack occurred when their vehicle ran over an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Banisa area.

Authorities had initially said there were no deaths and only confirmed injuries of five police officers.

A statement issued by Deputy Inspector General of Police Edward Mbugua had stated that a security operation was underway at the border, following the attack. He also said the attackers had suffered heavy casualty.

But a police report seen by Capital News stated that 3 police officers were killed in the attack, leaving three others with serious injuries.

“A multi-agency team of security officers are in hot pursuit of suspected Al-Shabaab terrorists who sustained heavy casualties after engaged Kenyan police in an exchange of fire along the Mandera-Somalia border,” he said in a statement to Newsrooms.

The ambush took place at 6am.

A similar incident involving the Kenya Defence Forces occurred in Baure area, within Lamu County recently, claiming the lives of 3 soldiers.

