Treasury CS Ukur Yattani displays the Budget briefcase before he tabled it in Parliament on June 11, 2020. /TIMOTHY OLOBULU.

2021/22 Budget Statement to be read on June 10

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, May 14 – Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yattani will issue this year’s budget statement on June 10.

“This is to notify the general public that the Cabinet Secretary will deliver the Budget Statement for the Fiscal year 2021/22 on Thursday 10th June at 3.00 pm,” Treasury said in a statement Thursday.

Yattani, in the statement, urged Kenyans to share their specific and general proposals for the budget statement to the Treasury by May 26 May for consideration.

Part of the proposals, Treasury said, should include the proposed measures to address current challenges facing businesses and policy options to build a sustainable and resilient post-Covid economy recovery.

Kenya’s 2021/22 budget is expected to top Sh3.5 trillion according to the Treasury’s spending plans in the 2021 Budget Policy Statement (BPS) published in February.

Kenyans have also been asked to share tips on how to accelerate the implementation of Government priority programmes and ways to enhance revenue mobilization and prudently manage public resources.

“The proposals should include ways to protect lives and livelihoods and generate more employment opportunities for Kenyans and specific measures to cushion vulnerable citizens against the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Treasury noted.

Treasury said it is keen to hear from Kenyans the various policy options that would return Kenya’s economy to a steady and sustainable growth trajectory and specific ways to support recovery and growth of the private sector and small businesses.

“Your proposals should also be centered on tips on how to foster a secure and cohesive business environment to promote investment growth, business recovery and jobs creation,” Yattani said.

