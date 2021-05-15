Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Two motorbikes used by the criminals were also impounded/DCI

County News

15-year-old among armed suspects arrested along Nairobi’s southern bypass

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 31 – Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers on Monday nabbed three armed suspects who were planning to stage attacks on motorists along the southern bypass in Nairobi.

The three include a 15-year-old who was arrested as he fled to the nearby Ngong forest, in a bid to evade arrest.

They were nabbed following an operation mounted by Langata-based Police Officers.

“Three suspects armed with machetes were arrested yesterday as they prepared to stage attacks against motorists along the southern bypass. Brian Mwangi and Nickson Muchiri aged 25, were arrested following a well executed operation, mounted by Langata based Police Officers,” DCI tweeted.

Two motorbikes used by the criminals were also impounded.

Their arrest comes after a series of attacks that were staged against motorists along the highway.

“Last week, six other suspects were flushed out of the forest in a similar operation, after they attacked a motorist and his 3-year-old son,” the George Kinoti-led agency reported.

 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Focus on China

China to support couples having third child

BEIJING, China, May 31 – China will support couples that wish to have a third child, according to a meeting of the Political Bureau...

1 hour ago

World

Climate talks resume online as pressure to act grows

Paris, France, May 31 – For the first time since 2019 and following a flurry of net-zero pledges from the world’s largest emitters, UN climate...

2 hours ago

Focus on China

Chinese premier urges green recovery for mankind’s better future

BEIJING, China, May 31 – China is willing to work with all other parties to promote green recovery for a better future for mankind,...

3 hours ago

County News

What Luo Nyanza expects from Uhuru’s visit

KISUMU, Kenya May 31 – After years of neglect, Kisumu and the larger Luo Nyanza is reaping big from President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee administration...

4 hours ago

Corona Virus

UK approves single shot Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine

LONDON, UK, May 31 – Britain on Friday approved the use of a fourth Covid vaccine, hoping to boost a countrywide inoculation drive to...

4 hours ago

Africa

ECOWAS suspends Mali over second coup in nine months

Accra, Ghana, May 31 – West African leaders suspended Mali from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) at an extraordinary summit Sunday, but...

5 hours ago

Africa

Scores of children abducted from Islamic seminary in Nigeria

Kano, Nigeria , May 31 – Gunmen kidnapped scores of children from an Islamic seminary in central Nigeria, officials said, the latest in a string...

5 hours ago

Africa

Chinese company launches construction of new industrial park in Ethiopia

ADDIS ABABA, May 29 (Xinhua) — Chinese construction giant – China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) on Friday launched the construction of the CCECC...

14 hours ago