Israel said it hit 150 Gaza military zones on May 11, 2021 killing 15 operatives.

15 killed as Israel strike Gaza military targets

JERUSALEM, Israel, May 11 – Israel’s army said Tuesday that it had hit 130 “military targets” in Gaza, killing 15 “Hamas and Islamic Jihad operatives” in retaliatory strikes after Palestinian militant groups launched a flurry of rockets towards Israel. 

“We have struck 130 military targets belonging mostly to Hamas,” the Islamist group that controls the blockaded Gaza strip, Israeli army spokesman Jonathan Conricus told reporters.  

“According to our current estimates we have killed 15 Hamas and Islamic Jihad operatives,” he said.

