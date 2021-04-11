Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
File photo show Chinese telecom fraud suspects are escorted off an aircraft by the police at Lukou International Airport in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Han Yuqing)

Focus on China

Xi urges resolute efforts to curb telecom, online fraud

Published

BEIJING, Apr 11 – Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for acting on the people-centered philosophy and fully implementing crackdown, prevention, regulation and control measures to resolutely curb telecom and online fraud.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in his recent instruction on the work of fighting telecom and online fraud.

Recognizing preliminary results that have been achieved in the area, Xi urged the regulators of sectors including finance, telecom, and internet to shoulder primary responsibilities.

Xi stressed improvement in the system of laws, public awareness and international cooperation to resolutely curb the high incidence of such crimes and make new and greater contribution to ushering in a new stage in building a peaceful China and rule of law in the country.

Premier Li Keqiang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, also made an instruction on curbing telecom and online fraud.

Li urged continuous efforts to consolidate and push forward the achievements in combating telecom and online fraud in accordance with law, so as to better safeguard the people’s property and legitimate rights and interests.

Xi and Li’s requirements were announced at a national teleconference held in Beijing Thursday. 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Fifth Estate

Revamped Tax Appeals Tribunal means a boost to resolution of tax disputes

In the course of the day-to-day tax administration process, tax disputes are inevitable. Tax disputes arise especially where a taxpayer disagrees with a decision...

2 hours ago

World

Myanmar’s post-coup civilian death toll climbs past 700

YAGON, Myanmar Apr 11 – A security guard was wounded in a bomb blast outside a military-owned bank in Myanmar’s second-biggest city Sunday morning,...

2 hours ago

World

Harry but no Meghan at pared-back funeral for Prince Philip

Londres, United Kingdom, April 11 – The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II’s husband, Prince Philip, will take place next week, Buckingham Palace said on Saturday,...

4 hours ago

World

Myanmar youth fight internet outages with underground newsletter

Yangon, Myanmar, April 11 – Myanmar youth are fighting the junta’s internet shutdown and information suppression with an explosive underground printed newsletter they are secretly...

4 hours ago

Capital Health

21 deaths recorded as COVID-19 pandemic continue to ravage the country

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 10- The third wave of COVID-19 pandemic continues to ravage the country, with cases of death now at 2,330, after 24...

18 hours ago

Kenya

Al Shabaab suicide bomber kills six at Somali cafe in Baidoa

MOGADISHU, Somaloia Apr 10 – Six civilians died and seven more were injured on Saturday when an Al-Shabaab suicide bomber blew himself up outside...

19 hours ago

Fifth Estate

Jane Marriott: I agree, red-listing affects us all

The COVID-19 pandemic has been going on for over a year now. The damage has been immense: lives lost, jobs lost, education interrupted for...

20 hours ago

Kenya

Gun salutes fired across UK in tribute to Prince Philip

LONDON, UK Apr 10 – Gun salutes echoed around the United Kingdom on Saturday as the military paid solemn tribute to Queen Elizabeth II’s...

22 hours ago