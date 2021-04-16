Connect with us

Pauline Adhiambo Odok alias Rose Omamo and has been on the run since May 2020/DCI

Kenya

Woman in Sh300mn gold scam arrested after a year-long search

Police identified the suspect as Pauline Adhiambo Odok alias Rose Omamo and has been on the run since May 2020.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 16 – Detectives on Thursday arrested a suspect who has been on the run, after defrauding a foreigner of Sh300 million in a fake gold scam.

Police identified the suspect as Pauline Adhiambo Odok alias Rose Omamo and has been on the run since May 2020.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, the suspect has been masquerading as a relative to a senior government official.

“Adhiambo has been masquerading as a relative to a senior government official, ostensibly to earn the trust of her would be victims, had convinced one Southorn Chanthavong, a director of Simong Group Company based in Lao, that she would sell him gold,” the DCI said.

Riding on the lie, police say she managed to convince a foreigner based in Lao alongside other accomplices- who has since been arrested and charged in court.

The fake deal was inked in an office in Kileleshwa’s Kaputei gardens, “where the victim was allegedly shown genuine gold bars in heavy metal boxes and immediately, a deal was struck.”

She was set to be arraigned on Friday morning.

Police said she will be charged with conspiracy to defraud.

