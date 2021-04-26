Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News

Africa

US Secretary of State Blinken to meet Kenyatta and Buhari on virtual tour of Africa

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 26- United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken will Tuesday embark on his first virtual trip to Africa, with focus to Kenya and Nigeria.

US State Department Spokesman Ned Price said Blinken “will visit Kenya and Nigeria and engage with young people from across the continent.”

The State Department said the trip to Kenya is aimed at cementing bilateral relations.

“Secretary Blinken will meet with President Kenyatta and Cabinet Secretary Omamo to reaffirm our strategic partnership, discuss future cooperation to promote democracy and expand trade, and explore avenues to address global challenges, including climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic,” Price said.

“Secretary Blinken will begin his virtual travel to Africa meeting with Young African Leadership Initiative (YALI) alumni,” Price said, “In a “Ten Questions with Tony” event, YALI alumni will have an opportunity to engage with the Secretary on a range of topics, including the role of youth in the future of Africa, economic development, democracy and good governance, climate change, and health.”

Through YALI, the United States works with public, private sector, and civil society partners across the continent to develop initiatives and economic opportunities to support the creativity, innovativeness, and energy of Africa’s youth.

The Secretary will also visit Kenyan-based renewable energy companies that, thanks in part to U.S. government engagement, are a model of innovative clean energy alternatives in Africa. 

“Finally, as part of our solidarity with Kenya amid the global pandemic, we will highlight a U.S.-donated Mobile Field Hospital to which the United States is providing essential COVID-19 medical supplies through AFRICOM and the Massachusetts National Guard’s State Partnership Program,” the spokesman said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He will then travel to Nigeria for talks with President Muhamadu Buhari, the State Department said.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

BBI

MCAs caucus dismiss claims they passed wrong BBI Bill

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 26- The County Assemblies Leadership Caucus has dismissed reports that some of the county assemblies debated and approved wrong versions of...

20 mins ago

Corona Virus

Kenya’s COVID rate slows to 10pc as 194 csses recorded

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 26 – Kenya’s COVID-19 positivity rate slowed down to 10.9 per cent Monday, with only 194 new cases recorded. Health Cabinet...

34 mins ago

World

China sees improved quality of air, water environment: report

BEIJING, China, April 26 – China has seen a discernible improvement in air quality and further improvement in the quality of the surface water...

2 hours ago

Africa

Chad junta names presidential runner-up as interim PM

N’Djamena, Chad, April 26 – Chad’s new military junta on Monday named former prime minister Albert Pahimi Padacke, who was runner-up in the Sahel country’s...

2 hours ago

Headlines

Eyes in the Senate after receiving BBI Bill

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 26 – The Senate Justice and Legal Affairs Committee on Monday handed over its report on the Constitutional Amendment Bill 2020...

5 hours ago

World

Appellate court to rule on JSC appeal on order barring naming CJ nominee

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 26- An Appellate Court bench was on Monday set to rule on an order barring the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) from...

5 hours ago

Africa

Somali opposition fighters cordon off parts of tense capital

Mogadishu, Somalia , April 26- Somali opposition fighters took up positions in parts of the tense capital on Monday, a day after clashes with government troops...

7 hours ago

World

260 police officers moved in changes announced by IG Mutyambai

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 26- More than 260 police officers have been moved in changes by the National Police Service (NPS) announced on Monday. In...

8 hours ago