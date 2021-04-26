US Secretary of State Blinken to meet Kenyatta and Buhari on virtual tour of Africa

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 26- United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken will Tuesday embark on his first virtual trip to Africa, with focus to Kenya and Nigeria.

US State Department Spokesman Ned Price said Blinken “will visit Kenya and Nigeria and engage with young people from across the continent.”

The State Department said the trip to Kenya is aimed at cementing bilateral relations.

“Secretary Blinken will meet with President Kenyatta and Cabinet Secretary Omamo to reaffirm our strategic partnership, discuss future cooperation to promote democracy and expand trade, and explore avenues to address global challenges, including climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic,” Price said.

“Secretary Blinken will begin his virtual travel to Africa meeting with Young African Leadership Initiative (YALI) alumni,” Price said, “In a “Ten Questions with Tony” event, YALI alumni will have an opportunity to engage with the Secretary on a range of topics, including the role of youth in the future of Africa, economic development, democracy and good governance, climate change, and health.”

Through YALI, the United States works with public, private sector, and civil society partners across the continent to develop initiatives and economic opportunities to support the creativity, innovativeness, and energy of Africa’s youth.

The Secretary will also visit Kenyan-based renewable energy companies that, thanks in part to U.S. government engagement, are a model of innovative clean energy alternatives in Africa.

“Finally, as part of our solidarity with Kenya amid the global pandemic, we will highlight a U.S.-donated Mobile Field Hospital to which the United States is providing essential COVID-19 medical supplies through AFRICOM and the Massachusetts National Guard’s State Partnership Program,” the spokesman said.

He will then travel to Nigeria for talks with President Muhamadu Buhari, the State Department said.