Capital News

Kenya

US Cop in the murder of George Floyd Convicted of all charges

Published

MINNEAPOLIS, US APR 21 – Former US police officer Derek Chauvin, was convicted Tuesday of murdering African-American George Floyd.

The verdict was passed by a racially charged trial in which a jury deliberated less than 11 hours before finding the 45-year-old Chauvin guilty of all three charges against him — second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter.

A crowd outside the Minneapolis courtroom erupted in cheers when the verdicts were read out following a three-week trial.

Chauvin had been out and free on bail but was handcuffed immediately after Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill read out the unanimous verdict.

Chauvin, who displayed no emotions, faces up to 40 years in prison on second-degree murder.

A video in which he was seen kneeling on the neck of Floyd for more than nine minutes while on handcuffs on the ground and pleading “I can’t breathe” went viral sparking outrage in the US and across the world.

“Painfully earned justice has finally arrived for George Floyd’s family. This verdict is a turning point in history and sends a clear message on the need for accountability of law enforcement,” said Floyd family lawyer Ben Crump, “Justice for Black America is justice for all of America!”

