A US National Guard soldier pushes a cart with syringes loaded with the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Londonderry, New Hampshire

Corona Virus

UK restricts travel from Kenya in new COVID-19 measures

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 2- The United Kingdom has issued new restrictions on travel from Kenya in measures aimed at containing the spread of COVID-19 after the east African country announced new containment protocols last week.

A statement issued by the UK High Commission in Kenya said anyone traveling from Kenya or has transited through Kenya in the past 10 days will not be allowed entry into the UK from April 9.

“There are new restrictions for entering the UK from Kenya. From 0400 UK time on 9 April, visitors who have been in or transited through Kenya in the previous 10 days will be refused entry into England,” the High Commission tweeted Friday.

Only Britons or Irish Nationals will be allowed entry.

Below is the full list of all countries affected with the restrictions, with Kenya, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Philippines and the united Arab Emirates (UAE) set to included from Friday.

  • Angola
  • Argentina
  • Bangladesh (will be added to the list 4am Friday 9 April)
  • Bolivia
  • Botswana
  • Brazil
  • Burundi
  • Cape Verde
  • Chile
  • Colombia
  • Democratic Republic of the Congo
  • Ecuador
  • Eswatini
  • Ethiopia
  • French Guiana
  • Guyana
  • Kenya (will be added to the list 4am Friday 9 April)
  • Lesotho
  • Malawi
  • Mozambique
  • Namibia
  • Oman
  • Pakistan (will be added to the list 4am Friday 9 April)
  • Panama
  • Paraguay
  • Peru
  • Philippines (will be added to the list 4am Friday 9 April)
  • Qatar
  • Rwanda
  • Seychelles
  • Somalia
  • South Africa
  • Suriname
  • Tanzania
  • United Arab Emirates (UAE)
  • Uruguay
  • Venezuela
  • Zambia
  • Zimbabwe

UK has since banned leisure travel for her citizens, in heightened measures to curb the spread of the disease, after recording a new strain.

Kenya is currently experiencing a third and fierce wave of the disease, that has resulted to more stringent measures, that include a lockdown effected on five counties of Kiambu, Nairobi, Kajiado, Machakos and Nakuru.

14 people succumbed to coronavirus on Thursday raising the total number of virus-related fatalities in the country to 2, 167.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman said an additional 984 COVID-19 infections were recorded in the country raising the caseload to 135, 042 this as the country’s positivity rate now stands at 18.5 percent.

“Defeat is not an option. We must win this war. We are greatly encouraged by the majority of our people who have personally taken up the initiative to ensure the spread of the virus is curtailed,” he said.

Aman said 196, 435 Kenyans have so far been vaccinated against the virus.

“We should not lower our guard because some of us have gotten the jab. Let us continue to adhere to the Ministry of Health protocols,” he said.

Frontline health care workers top the list of those who have been vaccinated at 74, 698 followed by security officers at 14, 364 and teachers at 24, 615.

Aman revealed that the government expects at least 20 million doses of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine this year.

2.5 million doses of the vaccine are expected to arrive in the country next month.

